Lady Jaguars, Lady Colonels garner Top 25 rankings in first KHSAA RPI Rankings

LEXINGTON — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars and Sean Pigman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels come in ranked as the No. 21 and No. 22 teams, respectively, in KHSAA’s first RPI Rankings.
Boyd County is ranked No. 1, and deservedly so after starting the season with a 7-0 mark. Sacred Heart is ranked second while Anderson County, Bullitt East, and Wayne County round out the top five.
The RPI is a tool developed for all team sports by using the official KHSAA/Riherds Scoreboard data. It is provided for a variety of reasons including district tiebreaking and football bracketing, and as a means to increase publicity, interest, and promotion. The Board of Control has approved the RPI to be used as a tiebreaking/contest result mechanism to decide seeded district games not played by the deadline.
The RPI rankings are updated on an hourly basis but are not calculated for teams with missing scores from the previous day or earlier. For the 2020-21 basketball season, COVID cancellations are marked on a team’s schedule as a 0-0 tie but are not factored into the RPI calculations and rankings.
RPI measures a team’s strength relative to other teams, based largely on the strength of their schedules (margin of victory is not a factor). RPI is calculated from the team’s Winning Percentage (WP), the Opponent’s Winning Percentage (OWP), and the Opponents’ Opponents’ Winning Percentage (OOWP). These three components are combined to produce the RPI using the following formula: RPI = (WP * WPVAL) + (OWP * OWPVAL) + (OOWP * OOWPVAL).
