NORTH LAUREL — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars are on a three-game winning streak after picking up their second 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-18) sweep of Clay County on Monday night.
A win is a win but North Laurel Coach Cary Clark said he’s got to see a better effort from his Lady Jaguars from start to finish.
“We walked away with three wins and won all three pretty handily but as far as execution, we had a total of 37 unforced errors,” he said. “We literally scored more points for them than they scored for themselves. It was one of those things where I guess they’ve had success against this team in the past and they kind of feel pretty confident and did what they had to do but it wasn’t pretty.”
Despite Clay County finding a way to cut the Lady Jaguars lead to just one point in the first set, North Laurel pulled away and came out on top, 25-16.
Clay County led the second set until North Laurel fought its way back in and took the lead, 8-7, and kept the lead the remainder of the set. A kill by Terrah Roberts finished out the set, giving the Lady Jaguars another victory, 25-17.
The third set saw several lead changes before the Lady Jaguars were able to pull away and claim the victory with a block by Savannah Napier to finish out the game, 25-18.
“It just was a consistency thing tonight,” Clark said. “After we got to 15 points in all three sets, the last 10 points were really good. We played really solid and closed it out really well but the first five to eight points in every set were really a nightmare to watch to be quite honest.”
The Lady Jaguars will be facing Jackson County today in North Laurel’s final district game of the season. If the Lady Jaguars can pull out a win today, they will be 4-0 against district opponents.
“I’m really hoping to see us really act like it’s the last district game of the season,” Clark said.
Clark hopes to see his team come out with a sense of urgency today against Jackson County.
“I want to see us coming onto the court off the bat with the intention to take care of business instead of waiting to get warmed up or waiting till everything falls in place and then deciding to play—just wanting to take care of business,” he said.
