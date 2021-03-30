The North Laurel Lady Jaguars put together an impressive performance to open the season with a 14-2 win over the Clay County Lady Tigers in the district matchup on Monday.
The Lady Jaguars scored early and often against their rivals, taking a 3-0 lead after the first inning. A big six-run innings in the fourth was the final straw for the Lady Tigers.
It took only five innings for North Laurel to put the game away, after going up by more than 10 runs after just four innings of play. Clay County had a chance to win the top of the fifth to pull the game within nine runs, but failed to score, ending the game.
Maddie Dagley and Hallie Proffitt led the Lady Jaguars at the plate with two hits, apiece. Proffitt, Bailee Root, Rick Collett, Madison Parman, and Braylee Fawbush all had doubles on the night. Dagley and Root led North Laurel with three runs batted in, apiece.
On the mound for North Laurel was Dagley. She pitched a full five innings, allowing just six hits and two runs (none earned). She also struck out 10 batters on the night.
In a team effort, the Lady Jaguars were also incredibly impressive on the base paths. North Laurel had 19 stolen bases on the night. Parman had six and Collet had four. Root and Fawbush each had three, while Makayla Mastin had two and Proffitt had one.
With the win, the Lady Jaguars are 1-0 on the year. They will face a good team in George Rogers Clark on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.