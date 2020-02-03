JACKSON COUNTY — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars jumped to their 20th win on Friday night after defeating the Jackson County Lady Generals, 76-55.
With the win, the Lady Jaguars saw their record improve to 20-2 and 8-0 versus district opponents. This was North Laurel’s second win over the Lady Generals on the season as the Lady Jaguars defeated Jackson County earlier this season, 59-50.
Despite the win, North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan admitted he wasn’t happy with his team’s effort on Friday night.
“A very lackluster performance by the Lady Jaguars,” said Mahan. “Luckily Gracie Jervis came out shooting the ball well as we were not very energetic. Her 16 points was a difference maker for us in the first half. The fact that we played this bad and still won by 21 (points) is amazing to me. I felt like our defense was two steps slow and we threw the ball all over the gym with very little pressure on us. I did not have our team prepared for this game.”
The Lady Jaguars started out slow offensively with 14 points while holding Jackson County to only eight points in the first quarter.
North Laurel picked up its offense in the second quarter with 23 points that was highlighted by three three-pointers by Gracie Jervis to find a 37-23 lead over the Lady Generals at halftime.
The Lady Jaguars had another offensive lull in the third quarter as Jackson County outscored North Laurel 17-13 in the third quarter with the Lady Jaguars hanging onto a nine-point lead, 49-40.
North Laurel finished strong with 27 points in the fourth quarter while holding the Lady Generals to 15 points to give the Lady Jaguars the win.
“I hope that tonight’s (Friday) game will teach us a lesson but unfortunately I feel like our team doesn’t learn unless we have the pain of a lose to go with it,” Mahan said.
North Laurel was led by Jervis with 19 points while Halle Collins contributed 17 points in Friday night’s win.
“Halle Collins helped us tremendously with her scoring and rebounding,” Mahan said. “Her work ethic shows in physical games like tonight.”
North Laurel 76, Jackson County 55
North Laurel 14 23 12 27 76
Jackson County 8 15 17 15 55
North Laurel (76) – Gray 9, Jervis 19, Valentine 16, Collins 17, McKnight 4.
Jackson County (55) – Creech 6, Davis 30, Rose 6, Lakes 2, Ward 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.