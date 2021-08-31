Lady Jaguars pick up match win over Madison Southern

LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguar golf team picked up an impressive win, shooting a match-best 179 while defeating Madison Southern in the process this past week.
Kinsley Blair, Kendall Hacker, and Hailey Griebel each shot a 42 apiece while Lily Kate Chestnut finished with a 53, and Callie Feltner shot a 61.
“This was our best team total all season,” North Laurel coach Joel Prichard said. “Our top three played really good but they also had a real opportunity to shoot in the 30s. They are just making a few little mistakes here and there.
“Lily Kate had her best round of the season tonight with a 53,” he added. “She has been playing in the five-spot and moved up into the four-spot tonight. She had one bad hole that cost her a round in the 40s. We have a couple of girls out right now due to injuries that are fighting for the four, five, and six spots, so Callie Feltner rounded out our top five today. She is brand new to golf and this was her first road trip. Callie also did extremely well shooting a 61.”
