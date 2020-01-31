CLAY COUNTY — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars picked up their seventh district win on Tuesday night after defeating the Clay County Lady Tigers for the second time this season, 81-55.
With the win, the Lady Jaguars saw their record improve to 19-2 and 7-0 versus district opponents.
The two teams started out close on Tuesday night but North Laurel was able to pull away in the first quarter after knocking down 31 points.
“That first three to four minutes, we played more at their pace, more of a slowed tempo and they were able to keep in the ball game,” said North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan. “Then, we were able to press some, cause some turnovers, I think we caused turnovers in five out of the next seven possessions that led to some easy points and pushed us into the lead and from that point on, our girls were just excited and playing focused and increased the lead.”
The Lady Jaguars went on an 8-0 run in the first quarter that helped extend North Laurel’s lead, 28-13, with less than a minute left in the quarter. Isabel Gray knocked down a three-pointer to finish out the first quarter, giving the Lady Jaguars a 31-15 lead.
In the second quarter, the Lady Tigers went on a 9-0 run that allowed Clay County to get within 15 points but North Laurel was able to pull away once again, finding an 18-point lead at halftime, 47-29.
“I do think we had a little bit of a dip starting around the three-minute mark right before halftime where you could see that we got physically tired,” Mahan said. “I probably should have made some better adjustments at that time, maybe got some subs in but I never feel safe here. Coach (James) Burchell does such a great job and always has his kids ready and honestly, I’ve had so many nightmares in this building and they still haunt me sometimes. So, I didn’t want to let up.”
An 11-point effort by Halle Collins in the third quarter helped the Lady Jaguars to add 19 points while holding the Lady Tigers to only 12 points in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Mahan was able to sub in some of his players off the bench, giving them some valuable playing time as his team prepares for the postseason.
“I thought we came out and were pretty focused, even though it was more towards their tempo in the third quarter, a slowed down game, I still thought our kids were able to execute and do what we need to do,” Mahan said. “I love our team right now, I really think that they’re playing better and better. Rebounding is not where I want it but we’re getting there but our defensive focus on multiple defenses is really good, I think offensively we’re able to move the ball really well, leading to good open shots.”
North Laurel will travel to Jackson County on Friday where the Lady Jaguars will face off with district opponent the Lady Generals with tip-off set for 6 p.m.
“Jackson County is a really good opponent and matchup-wise is probably one of the hardest matchups for us in the region,” Mahan said. “I know it’s going to be a challenge going into their place. We’ve got to show the same mentality, the same focus going into Jackson County, solidify getting that one seed and make sure we get the sweep of our district opponents.”
North Laurel 81, Clay County 55
North Laurel 31 16 19 15 81
Clay County 15 14 12 12 55
North Laurel (81) — Gray 11, Jervis 14, Sizemore 13, Valentine 20, Collins 19, McKnight 4.
Clay County (55) — Asher 10, Phillips 2, Combs 1, Mathis 24, Napier 4, Lewis 11, Jones 3.
