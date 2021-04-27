The North Laurel Lady Jaguars picked up their third win in as many games, with an 8-1 victory over Garrard County at home on Tuesday.
With just a month left in the regular season, the Lady Jaguars still have plenty of games left on their schedule, and they are starting to show signs of becoming the team that Coach Doug Gregory think they can be.
There is one thing Gregory knows he can count on night in and night out and that is the play of pitcher Maggie Dagley.
Dagley was impressive against the Lady Lions on Tuesday, pitching a complete game and picking up the win. Dagley allowed just two hits and one run, while striking out nine batters.
Gregory said his team put together a complete game to take the win against Garrard County.
“Maggie Dagley has been fantastic all year long. She controlled the game from the circle tonight and Rick (Collett) was great at catcher,” said Gregory. “We started slow hitting the ball but came on late and finished strong.”
North Laurel scored their first run of the game in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead early. The Lady Lions got on the board in the top of the fourth inning, tying the game at 1-1 midway through.
After Garrard County tied the game, it was all Lady Jaguars from that moment forward. North Laurel added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead to 3-1 after four innings played. They went on to score five runs in the bottom of the sixth, taking an 8-1 lead that they held onto through the end of the game.
Braylee Fawbush led the Lady Jaguars at the plate with two doubles, a single, and one run batted in. Bella Sizmore had a single and drove in two runs.
With the win, North Laurel is now 7-4 on the year. They’ll return to action on Friday, playing host to George Rogers Clark.
