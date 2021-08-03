LONDON -- North Laurel, South Laurel, Corbin and Whitley County opened their respective golf seasons Friday in the Tri-County Girls Golf Tournament.
North Laurel finished with a third place effort, after tying with Estill County for second-place but ended up losing the scorecard playoff.
The Lady Jaguars shot a 407 while first place Owen County turned in a 326 and Estill County shot a 407. Wayne County placed fourth with a 410 while Montgomery County (445) and Pike County Central (455) followed. South Laurel, Corbin and Whitley County did have enough players competing to participate for the team title.
Corbin's Kimberly Helton turned in a 12th place effort, finishing with a 91, while North Laurel's Kendall Hacker (94) and Kinsley Blair (97) finished 14th, and 15th. North Laurel's Mea Anderson placed 18th with a 101 while Whitley County's Caylie Mayne finished 21st with a 103.
South Laurel's Allysa Siler finished 25th with a 110 while North Laurel's Lily Cate Chesnut finished 29th with a 115. Lady Jaguar Aubrey Monaco turned in a 34th place effort by shooting a 121 while Corbin's Brooke Elliott turned in a 35th place finish with a 121. South Laurel's Lilly Hoskins placed 39th with a 138 while Lady Cardinal teammate Sophey Smith turned in a 40th place effort with a 145.
