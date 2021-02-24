COVINGTON — It wasn’t a win but it might just be what the doctor ordered.
North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan wanted his team to continue to get tested with hopes of giving them more experience heading into postseason play, and he got just that.
The Lady Jaguars found themselves in a hard-fought battle for four quarters before falling, 64-62, to Covington Holy Cross.
The Lady Jaguars (14-3) dropped their first game since Jan. 23 while seeing their seven-game win streak come to an end.
“I never like losing but today’s game was exactly why we made the long trip to Covington,” Mahan said. “We had a tough game that was a battle until the very end. Sacred Heart is the only team on our schedule that resembles the length that Holy Cross has. That length bothered us some to begin with but our players adjusted and began finishing around the rim better in the second quarter. We also shot the ball from 3 really well.“
Chloe McKnight and Bella Sizemore each scored 15 points in the loss while Emily Sizemore added 13 points and Brooke Nichelson finished with 12 points.
“Brooke Nichelson and Bella Sizemore has really shot well the last few games,” Mahan said. “Emily Sizemore has really stepped up big the last few weeks. Her finishing tonight at the rim shows exactly why she has colleges wanting her right now. When she controls the tempo for us, we usually see good things happen on the floor.
“Our mistakes lead to us being down seven with about a 1:30 to go and for us to fight back and tie the game with under 15 seconds to go shows the resilience of this team,” he added. “It also shows this coach that I should have pressed earlier in the game. It was not the only mistake I made but that is what these games are for. I know this film will show me a lot of things I will need to work on for us to be even better by postseason.”
Covington Holy Cross 64, North Laurel 62
North Laurel 15 14 15 18 62
Cov. Holy Cross 19 11 15 19 64
North Laurel (62) — B. Sizemore 15, C. McKnight 15, E. Sizemore 13, B. Nichelson 12, Valentine 6, McClure 1.
Cov. Holy Cross (64) — Arlinguas 9, Hunt 16, Wimzie 11, Krumpleman 5, Bezold 23.
