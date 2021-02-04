LONDON — Add another good team to North Laurel’s resume this season after the Lady Jaguars rallied to knock off 12th Region power Danville, 57-53.
The Lady Jaguars fell behind by as many as six points in the second half before outscoring the Lady Admirals, 16-6, down the stretch to wrap up the four-point victory.
"Danville is an impressive team, and I understand why they were preseason No. 1 in the 12th Region,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. "It will be a battle between them, Southwestern and Wayne County for the top of the 12th. I have had this game circled on our calendar since we added it. It was a late addition to our schedule but I knew that if we could handle their press for 32 minutes then we could handle any press from 13th Region teams.
"Coach Judie Mason is a great coach and always has her teams ready to play,” he added. "The key to success against them was taking care of the ball. We did have 13 turnovers and while that was still too many, against a nonstop pressing team like them we did an overall good job. We had two turnovers that did concern me toward the end of the game that allowed them back into it but my kids stepped up and hit key free throws that finished off the win."
North Laurel improves to 9-2 while winning four matchups in a six-game stretch that included opponents such as Southwestern (twice), Sacred Heart, Clay County, Whitley County, and Danville.
"I have so many kids to be proud of that it will be hard to list them all,” Mahan said. "I do have to mention Chloe McKnight and how well she played tonight. She keeps getting better each game. Also, Brooke Nichelson is impressive. She had an off night scoring but played tremendous defense, and had 10 rebounds.
"Right now, I can’t brag on this team enough,” he added. "They keep playing together and for one another. They are bonded together with winning as their main goal. If they can keep this type of togetherness then this team can do anything."
Emily Sizemore led the Lady Jaguars with 17 points while Chloe McKnight turned in another stellar game by finishing with 14 points. Hailee Valentine added 10 points while Saige McClure added seven points.
North Laurel built a slim 19-17 advantage in the first quarter before leading 29-24 at halftimes
The Lady Admirals began to chip away at North Laurel’s lead and built a six-point advantage (47-41) in the fourth quarter before seeing the Lady Jaguars put the game away with a 16-6 run.
North Laurel 57, Danville 53
Danville 17 7 18 11 53
North Laurel 19 10 16 12 57
Danville (53) — Mays 11, L. Akers 22, J. Akers 7, Burnett 3, Tandy 10.
North Laurel (57) — Valentine 10, B. Sizemore 5, Nichelson 4, E. Sizemore 17, C. McKnight 14, McClure 7.
