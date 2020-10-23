LONDON — Olivia Rudder has a habit of coming up big during postseason play, and she did it again on Monday by scoring four goals while finishing with two assists during the North Laurel Lady Jaguars' 10-0 rout of Knox Central in semifinal action of the 13th Region Girls Soccer Tournament.
North Laurel (12-0) turned in another stellar effort during the 10-goal victory as the Lady Jaguars extended their win streak against regional opponents to 24 games. Jessica Miller’s squad also recorded its sixth shut out of the season during the process.
Miller credited her team’s quick start as to one of the reasons why North Laurel was able to get the win on Monday.
“I think it’s always really important to come out hard from the start,” she said. “It sets the tone for the rest of the game. The girls did a great job tonight doing just that.”
The win sets up a 13th Region Girls Soccer Tournament finals meeting between the two-time defending region champion Lady Jaguars and rival Corbin on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The two teams have combined to win the past five 13th Region championships, and have met twice this season with North Laurel winning both matches by identical scores of 5-1.
“There is a little added pressure to continue our winning streak,” Miller said. “The girls have shown the region what they are capable of, and they have set the bar high.
“This group of players have the talent, athleticism, and the passion for the game,” she added. “I have no doubt this team will win the region and move on to win a state title.”
The Lady Jaguars wasted little time taking control of Monday’s game against Knox Central.
Makayla Mastin’s goal just a minute into the match gave North Laurel an early 1-0 lead.
Miller’s squad began to heat up 10 minutes into the match as goals by Rudder, Anderson (two), and Madison Dagley increased the Lady Jaguars advantage to 5-0 with 23 minutes remaining in the first half.
Dagley’s second goal of the match combined with three consecutive goals by Rudder and a goal my Mia Higgins wrapped up the victory for North Laurel.
Anderson and Dagley each scored two goals apiece while Mastin and Higgins each scored one goal apiece.
