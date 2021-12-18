LONDON — After hitting a bump in the road during last week’s WYMT Mountain Classic, North Laurel has now won three games in a row which includes Saturday’s 79-58 victory over Campbell County.
Reigning 13th Region Player of the Year Hailee Valentine exploded for a 26-point scoring effort in the win while Emily Sizemore wasn’t far behind with 23 points. Chloe McNight also scored in double figures with 10 points while North Laurel’s bench players added 14 points.
“I thought our defense was much-improved from what we had been playing the last few games,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “It was that defensive intensity that lead to easy transition baskets early which ignited our offensive. Our two upperclassmen, Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine, once again showed why they are two of the best players not only in the region but possibly in the state. It is impressive enough that the two of them scored a combined 49 points, but to top that off with 21 rebounds and 16 assists, this sets them apart from many of the other players in the region. “These two played extremely well off of one another which led to not only easy points for themselves but for their teammates as well,”
He added. “This was a great game that every player healthy enough to dress was able to get playing time and experience against a good team like Campbell County.
The Lady Jaguars are scheduled back in action Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Wayne County while participating in the Arby’s/KFC Classic.
The game was close during the first quarter with North Laurel building a slim 18-12 advantage.
Emily Sizemore scored nine points while Chloe McKnight added four points during the opening period.
The Lady Jaguars outscored Campbell County, 23-8, in the second quarter and built a 41-20 advantage behind the play of Valentine and Emily Sizemore. Valentine scored eight points during the period while Emily Sizemore added seven points
North Laurel outscored Campbell County 21-19 during fourth quarter action.
Valentine led the Lady Jaguars with 10 points in the third quarter while Emily Sizemore added five points.
Valentine added five points during the fourth quarter while Katie Sams scored five points as well.
North Laurel 79, Campbell County 58
Campbell County 12 8 19 19 58
North Laurel 18 23 21 17 79
Campbell County (58) — Koeninger 3, Peoples 1, Collins 8, Cullums 14, Revell 8, Jayasuriya 4, Busam 10, Bauer 2, Lions 2, Enzweiler 6.
North Laurel (79) — Black 5, Valentine 26, Claybrook 2, E. Sizemore 23, Sams 5, Allen 2, G. McKnight 6, C. McKnight 10.
