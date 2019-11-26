The North Laurel Girls Cross Country team had a successful season, as they set records and made program history.
The Lady Jaguars made history this season after turning in the program’s first regional runner-up in the KHSAA Class 3A, Region 7 Girls Cross Country Meet, which qualified them to move on to the state meet.
At state, the Lady Jaguars took 30th place overall with Meg Anderson leading the team in 101st place.
“After the season was over and we looked back over our accomplishments, I feel like our season was very successful,” said North Laurel Coach Rachel Gaynor. “I think every team's ultimate goal should be to win the region and make it to the state as a team. Some years, that is a more realistic goal than others. With the teams in our region and the runners who were suppose to be returning for this past year, we knew it would be a challenge to win the region.
“We were honest with the runners and they knew if they worked hard, progressed as the year went along, and had some really good luck that the girls team could definitely be first or second in the region.”
In addition to making history at region, the Lady Jaguars set many personal records this season—18 to be exact.
“Some runners broke their personal best several times during the year,” Gaynor said. “We also had two school records broken during the year with Olivia Rudder breaking the girls 5K record, previously held by Julia Brewer with a time of 20:27 and Lauren Crouch broke the girls 3K record previously held by Meg Anderson with a time of 12:41.”
The Lady Jaguars will be losing two runners to graduation in seniors Laney Moore and Jeana Nantz.
“As with any sport, you do not know what athletes will return year to year,” Gaynor said. “We should have a lot of experience next year if they all return but they will need to still have the desire to run, want to work hard, and build upon what success they had this year. We had many bright spots in our middle school runners and hope they will return and come to practice ready to challenge for high school positions.”
The Lady Jaguars finished the season with two first place finishes and one second place finish, while the North Laurel Middle School Girls Cross Country team had one first place finish this year.
