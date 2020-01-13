LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars held the Clay County Lady Tigers to only six points in the first half on their way to a 63-33 win on Friday night.
After the Lady Jaguars found a 10-6 lead over Clay County in the first quarter, North Laurel’s defense was able to shut out the Lady Tigers and establish a 23-6 lead going into halftime.
“The last few games that’s really what we’ve been focusing on,” said North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan. “We’re trying to make that our identity and we’re trying to push for those quarters where we hold somebody to two points or under.
“Clay County can score, so to hold them to just six points and one of the best players in the region, Kaylee Mathis, scoreless in a half, you’ve done a really good job.”
Clay County came back out into the third quarter to outscore North Laurel 16-15 but the Lady Jaguars were able to stay in a comfortable 38-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
A 12-point effort by Gracie Jervis helped the Lady Jaguars to put up 25 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the 30-point win.
“I have to give my kids a lot of credit,” Mahan said. “They came out the right way. I wasn’t really happy with the third quarter, they kind of went into coast mode a little bit but they picked it back up in the fourth, started playing more of our style especially offensively.
“I’m really proud of girls. You could see the experience from my players right here, this is where your seniors shine. You’ve got 17 (points) from Isabel Gray, 17 (points) from (Gracie) Jervis, you see rebounding coming from these experienced kids and experience pays off in these games.”
With the win, the Lady Jaguars jumped to their 11th straight win and saw their record improve to 12-1 while also continuing their winning streak versus district opponents, making them 4-0 versus 49th District opponents.
“Obviously, Clay County is more than just another region or district game,” Mahan said. “They have sat on top of our region for a long time and have traditionally one of the most rich programs in the mountains, so any time that you play them I love knowing that you’re going to get somebody’s best. Any time that you’re playing good talent, good coaching in a game like this, it’s great to have that experience. Clay has been a thorn in my side for a majority of my career here and to win this game—you never have a 30-point win over them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.