ROCKCASTLE COUNTY — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars went 2-2 in this past weekend’s Lady Rocket Invitational.
North Laurel picked up a 2-1 (17-25, 26-24, 15-12) win over Lincoln County and a 2-0 (25-17, 25-18) sweep over Casey County on Saturday, while taking a 2-1 (25-27, 25-17, 15-11) loss to Somerset and a 2-1 (16-25, 25-19, 16-14) loss to Mercer County.
“There were a lot of really good things we saw this weekend,” said North Laurel Coach Cary Clark. “Some of the matches we played really, really well. Against Mercer County, we probably had our best set of the season and then turned around and had two flops right after.”
The Lady Jaguars also picked up what Clark called a “fairly easy” win over Casey County and was able to hang on in a tough matchup against Lincoln County to find a win.
North Laurel also faced Somerset for the third time this season and though the Lady Jaguars picked up their third straight loss to the Lady Briar Jumpers, Clark said he did see some slight improvements.
North Laurel Coach Cary Clark said that while he was pleased with his Lady Jaguars effort over the weekend, there are still some things his team has to work on in order to get ready for the postseason.
“Right now with this group it’s taking those small victories and knowing that we’re able to do things, it’s just about finding a way to do them more consistently is the problem we’re having right now,” he said.
