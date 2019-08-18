After two big wins to open the season, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars struggled Thursday night when they ran into the Lady Cardinals of George Rogers Clark. North Laurel fell 9-1 to the Lady Cardinals.
It was a defensive struggle for the Lady Jaguars. After just one half, George Rogers Clark was up 4-0 nothing and in control of the game. North Laurel Coach Rod Messer said it was a tough game for his squad, who struggled against the speed of the Lady Cardinals.
“We struggled defensively. We struggled possessing the ball. We had a hard time playing in position on offense and that put more pressure on our defense,” said Messer. ‘We gave up scores tonight that we generally don’t give up. GRC is very skilled and they have a lot of speed that we didn’t handle very well.”
Despite the loss, there were some bright spots for North Laurel. Messer said he thought his squad played well at the end of the first half and to begin the second half. It was the short spurts by the Lady Cardinals’ offense that put the game out of reach.
“I thought we played well in the last 10 minutes of the first half and the first 10 to 15 minutes of the second half,” Messer said. “We gave up two or three goals in three or four minutes, at least twice, maybe three times, in the game.”
Playing tough competition will only serve North Laurel well in the end, and George Rogers Clark won’t be the last challenge they face, with Lexington Catholic on the schedule for next week. Messer said the difficult schedule will be good for his team.
“We go to Lexington Catholic next week. They are probably better than GRC, so that will be another real challenge,” said Messer. “But, we get a few days off to regather and restart. We’ll get back to playing teams in our region and we’ll be prepared for them.”
