IRVINE — With region tournament play just a week away, the North Laurel Lady Jaguar golf team seems to be peaking at the right time.
The Lady Jaguars captured first place honors this past weekend at the Estill County Invitational after turning in a team-best 378 while Kinsley Blair finished third in the individual standings with an 82.
“They played really well,” North Laurel coach Joel Prichard said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. They are working really hard on their game trying to get ready for the region Tournament. They are starting to believe that they can do this now. “Their scores are steadily coming down and they are being a lot more consistent,” he added. “The big thing with their game now is they are hitting greens and making putts. Maylee Philpot wasn’t able to make the trip today. Her and Kinsley have been battling it out for the one and two spots all year. She will be back with us this week. This coming week I have loaded them up pretty heavy. I said at the beginning of the season, I was exited and expecting big things from this group and I am starting to see it.”
Haley Griebel shot a 92 while teammates Kendall Hacker (98), Autumn Jones (197), and Aubrey Monaco (109) followed.
