After opening the season with four straight losses, the North Laurel Jaguars have bounced back and won three of their last four games, with their latest victory coming in two sets against Lynn Camp on Thursday.
The Lady Jaguars have been dominant in their last three wins, winning eight straight sets and losing none. Against the Lady Wildcats, North Laurel had perhaps their most impressive win of the year, winning 25-21 and 25-13.
For Lynn Camp, the loss was their first in three games. The Lady Wildcats entered the game as winners of three of their last four, Coach Laurel Petrey said her team continues to struggle with serving and passing, two key components to every game.
"My girls just struggled with serve receive and defense. Serving and passing, I tell my girls, wins games," said Petrey. "We need to do that, but did not, so it cost us."
While Lynn Camp was able to keep the game close in the first set, the Lady Jaguars proved to be too much in the second, cruising to the easy 25-13 win. Petrey credited North Laurel with being the kind of team that puts pressure on their opponents and makes adjustments as the game goes on.
"(North Laurel) is a smart team," Petrey said. "They put the ball in your weak spots or they adjust from what they did previously."
With the win, North Laurel improves to 3-4 on the season. They will return to action on Friday, taking on Somerset in the Lady Rocket Invitational at Rockcastle County. Lynn Camp will play Williamsburg Saturday morning in the first round of the 13th Region All A Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.