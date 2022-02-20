All records and stats are current as of 2-13-2022
PINEVILLE — Knox Central enters the 51st Distroct as heavy favorites while Barbourville, Pineville and Lynn Camp will attempt to pull off an upset or two.
The Lady Panthers have a roster full of talented players that know how to score. They posted a 3-0 mark against district opponents while Pineville comes in as the two seed. Barbourville is the three seed while Pineville is the No. 4 seed.
No. 1 Knox Central
The Lady Panthers (18-7) have lived up to the preseason hype with hopes of bribing another 51st District title home.
Steve Warren’s squad is built to make a run at the 13th Region crown, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they end up cutting down the nets at the Corbin Arena in a few weeks.
Knox Central started the season with a 10-2 mark but has cooled off a bit, going 8-5 during its last 13 games. The Lady Panthers have beaten teams such as Danville, Madison Central, and Sayre while posting a perfect 3-0 mark against 51st District fans.
Halle Collins leads the way for Knox Central, averaging 19.3 points, and 9.4 rebounds per game. Presley Partin is averaging over 13 points and is the team’s best shooter behind the arc, connecting on 41.6 percent of her shot attempts Caylan Mills (9.8) continues to give the Lady Panthers solid play at the guard position. Raegan Jones (6.0, 4.4) is starting to hit stride at the right time while Timberly Fredrick (5.6), Zoey Liford (4.8), Emily Mills (3.4), Jaylynn Faine (2.7) and Isabelle Frost (0.8) have turned in consistent play for Knox Central.
No. 2 Pineville
The Lady Mountains looked to have been in rebuild mode after losing a ton of talent from last season.
Coach Elgin Green has turned the team around after seeing Pineville start slow.
The Lady Mountain Lions (6-17) picked up a huge win last week over Barbourville to secure the district’s No. 2 seed while also recording wins over Williamsburg, Lynn Camp (twice), Clay County, Trimble County, and Red Bird.
Abigale Jackson is the team’s leading scorer with a 12.8 scoring average while Ava Arnett (12.4) follows.
Rachel Howard is averaging 9.1 points per game while Malley Smith is scoring 5.0 points per game.
Talyah McQueen has joined the team and has put together an 8.7 scoring average and 9.3 rebounding average in three games of action.
No. 3 Barbourville
Scott Broughton has done a fantastic job with the Lady Tigers this season.
Barbourville (9-10) lost a heartbreaker last week to Pineville that decided who would be the No. 2 seed but the Lady Tigers did record an 80-75 win over the Lady Mountain Lions in the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
Broughton’s squad also recorded wins against Williamsburg (twice), Bluegrass United (twice), Maggofin County, Middlesboro, and Lynn Camp.
Barbourville is led by Brianna Gallagher, who is averaging 20.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
Teammate Sarah Smith is tossing in 11.1 points per game while Aimee Woolum (7.9), Aubree Woolum (5.6), Cheyenne Sizemore (4.2), Danni Jordan (3.9), and Lauren Smith (3.2) follow.
4. Lynn Camp
It’s been another rebuilding season for the Lady Wildcats (4-22) but their have been some bright spots along the way.
Wins over Williamsburg, Red Bird, Oneida Baptist and McCreary Central are signs of improvement for coach Darrell Hendrix’s squad.
Jorja Carnes (9.7, 4.3) has had a breakthrough season while Abby Mabe (9.0) has given consistent play. Alissa Crumpler continues to shine, averaging 9.3 points and a team-best 8.3 rebounds. Braylen Smith (4.6), Lindsay Cox (2.7), Abigail Boggs (2.7), Isabella Blevins (2.0), and Julie Moore (1.4) have also contributed this season.
