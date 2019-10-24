The South Laurel Lady Cardinals couldn’t keep up with the Corbin Lady Redhounds in Tuesday night’s 50th District Championship game, as the Lady Redhounds found a clean sweep of the Lady Cardinals on their way to their fourth consecutive district title, 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-22).
After South Laurel played a high-energy game against Whitley County on Monday night, South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones said her Lady Cardinals struggled to get going in Tuesday’s matchup.
“We didn’t decide to start playing until the second set,” Jones said. “I knew it would be hard to come out with the same energy we had last night (Monday night)—it’s really hard to do that back-to-back. I was expecting them to start off slow but not that slow. It wasn’t until the second set that they figured things out and then they decided to start playing but I just don’t think they had enough gas.”
The Lady Redhounds ran away with the lead in the first set, finding a 25-18 win.
Corbin found a five-point advantage before the Lady Cardinals got on the scoreboard, 5-1. South Laurel came back from behind to take a 20-19 lead over Corbin but the Lady Redhounds fought back and ultimately found the second set victory, 25-22.
The third set saw several lead changes before the Lady Redhounds started to pull away. South Laurel came back from a six-point deficit to be just one point behind Corbin, 22-21. But the Lady Redhounds once again pulled away, finding a 25-22 victory.
“We can play a whole lot better than we did tonight (Tuesday),” Jones said. “We didn’t cover tips at all. They won the whole first set by tipping and we couldn’t figure out how to pick up the tips, we just got caught standing there. Those are fixable things.”
Both the Lady Redhounds and the Lady Cardinals will be moving on to the 13th Region Volleyball Tournament, where both coaches are looking to see their teams bring all they’ve got.
Jones is hoping to see her Lady Cardinals match the intensity they played with in Monday night’s win over Whitley County in next week’s region tournament.
