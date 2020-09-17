The Corbin Lady Redhounds traveled to South Laurel and picked up a win on Monday night in the 13th Region volleyball showdown.
It took four sets for the Lady Redhounds to pull out the win on Monday. After the first two sets were won by Corbin, the Lady Cardinals took the third set. Corbin Coach Vanessa Ross said her team was able to limit their mistakes in the fourth set to take the win.
“Overall, we played very well. Our biggest problem tonight was making unnecessary mistakes,” said Ross. “We have to limit those mistakes which is why they beat us in the third set.”
South Laurel coach Jamie Clark said his team’s loss came down to Corbin outhustling his Lady Cardinals on the night.
“They outhustled our team, completely. Their girls rarely let a ball drop and we allowed too many loose balls to hit the floor,” said Clark. “That, combined with errors, is not going to beat a team like Corbin.”
Clark said that two players stood out for him against the Lady Redhounds. Setter Kristin McKeehan and Autumn Bales both were integral in keeping South Laurel in the match for most of the night.
“We did see a few bright spots. Our setter, Kristin McKeehan, worked hard trying to create offensive opportunities,” said Clark. “Autumn Bales was swinging really well tonight. We just didn’t compete the way we wanted to, and it came back to bite us. Hopefully, we will regroup and be more prepared at our next meeting.”
With the win, Corbin is now 4-1 on the season with their only loss coming to Bryan Station last week. They will have a rematch with Bryan Station on Saturday. Ross said she was proud of her team’s performance on Monday.
“I am very proud of how hard my team played tonight and came together,” said Ross. “It’s a blessing to be their coach and, as always, it’s a great day to be a Redhound.”
With the loss, South Laurel is now 1-1 on the year. They return to action on Tuesday, taking on the Cumberland Home School Athletic Team.
