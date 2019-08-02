NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Local student-athletes shined in this past weekend’s 2019 National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Championship in Nashville, Tennessee.
Laurel County was well represented in the weekend’s NASP Championship, with archers from Bush Elementary School, Camp Ground Elementary School and North Laurel Middle School competing against schools from across the country.
Camp Ground Elementary Archery team competed in the weekend’s competition with a combined score of 2,796 and finished in 32nd place. Camp Ground had 12 archers compete over the weekend, with Reece Weaver taking top individual honors.
“My team did well for the amount of limited practices that we had put in over the summer break, but I had a couple kids still shoot their personal best, which is always a great achievement,” said Camp Ground Elementary Archery Coach Whitney Weaver. “Our team as a whole had an amazing year, and I couldn't be more proud of the group of kids that represented Camp Ground Elementary and Laurel County School District.”
Reece finished the competition with a score of 290 and finished in third place out of 412 elementary boys, only missing out on first place by three points.
“Reece has had an amazing year with his overall achievements, he has put in a lot of hard work and practice over the past several months and it has definitely paid off,” Weaver said. “He has definitely been a blessed young man in the sport of archery.”
The Bush Elementary Archery team took sixth place out of 34 elementary teams with 3,141 combined points. Bush Elementary had 23 archers compete in the weekend’s tournament, with Ryse Sutton leading the team with 276 points, taking 25th place out of 412 elementary boys.
“This was a wonderful opportunity for our archers to compete on a larger scale,” said Bush Elementary Archery Coach Randy Philpot. “They represented our community well.”
“It was an honor to be able to represent our school and community,” said Bush Elementary fifth grader Addison Metcalf, who placed 43rd out of 369 elementary school girls.
North Laurel Middle School also had one archer compete in the weekend’s competition where she took 14th place out of 469 middle school girls, with a score of 289.
Local scores are listed below:
North Laurel Middle School – 14 (469 middle school girls)
Savannah Philpot – 289
Bush Elementary School – 6 (34 teams) – 3141
Ryse Sutton – 276
Addison Metcalf – 271
Olivia Barnard – 270
AJ Bowman – 269
Haley McCowan – 266
EJ Allen – 265
Lillian Gilbert – 262
Zachary Philpot – 259
Katie Keen – 257
Jake Asher – 252
Cordland Mullins – 250
Jaren Taylor – 244
Trey Hensley – 243
Bailey Lipps – 241
Rhett Woods – 240
Charlie Lucas – 239
Cam Anderson – 237
Sienna Sizemore – 234
Brindalyn Fawbush – 234
Hailey Burns – 232
Reagan Isaac – 225
Sarah Childress – 219
Cooper Robinson – 198
Camp Ground Elementary School – 32 (34 teams) – 2796
Reece Weaver – 290
Isabella Meadows – 272
Sarah Martin – 264
Gabby Castro – 250
Hannah Daniels – 235
Ziola Castro – 234
Lukas Maiden – 223
Brooklyn Eads – 220
Ethan Lockhart – 217
Sarah Watkins – 207
Case Brummett – 201
Mackenzie Wyatt – 183
