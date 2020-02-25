Three of Laurel County’s own participated in last weekend’s second annual Atlanta Classic All-Female Boxing Tournament in Atlanta, Georgia where two came home as champions.
Kinnedy Hundley, 16, Annie Zheng, 14, and Anna Zheng, 16, who all train out of Loughran’s Boxing and Fitness, a boxing facility located in London, traveled to Georgia over the weekend to compete in this year’s Atlanta Classic where they competed against other female boxers their age from across the country and beyond.
Hundley lost in a split decision in the finals while Annie and Anna each won in their age divisions.
Annie and Anna each had to box twice in the tournament where Annie defeated a female boxer out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the finals to take the championship belt. Anna defeated a boxer out of the gym that hosted the tournament in Atlanta, Georgia to take the title in the finals.
Jerry Loughran, owner and operator of Loughran’s Boxing and Fitness, said that this was the first boxing tournament that his boxers have experienced.
“To win a tournament like that the first time they go, I would’ve never thought that but I’ve learned as a coach that you don’t know who is going to stick it out and who is going to be willing to give that much of themselves to go and be able to go and compete,” he said.
Not only did the three girls compete against other female boxers their age in the tournament, but also were able to make connections with other boxers from across the world.
The three girls have all been training with Loughran for almost two years now and have been competing in club shows and match bouts since then with the goal of competing in this year’s USA Boxing National Junior Olympics.
“You have to have five bouts minimum to be able to participate in any national tournament, so that was the goal with that Atlanta Classic to be able to get to that magic number for everybody to be tournament eligible, so they will be boxing in the national championships in Lubbock, Texas in June,” Loughran said.
Loughran said that having his gym’s name out there during the tournament was also a plus, as he’s been working on establishing a name for himself since its opening nearly two years ago.
“I was an Olympic certified coach, starting from scratch—that’s hard to do when you’re used to being at the top,” he said. “I can remember when we first opened the gym in March of 2018, it was about a month before they (Annie and Anna) started training and to not only come in and compete but to come in and excel is incredible. And this tournament kind of put us on the map. It was really satisfying to do it with athletes from right here in my hometown.”
After competing in the national championships, Loughran is hoping that these three athletes will be nationally ranked by the end of the year, as they get recognition for all their hard work.
Loughran said the next chance for community members to see these athletes, along with several other athletes from Loughran’s Boxing and Fitness, compete locally will be on March 21st, as the gym will be hosting its next show at the London Community Center. The show will begin at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.