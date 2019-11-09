Laurel County Elementary Basketball

2019 Standings

(As of Monday, Nov. 4)

Boys

1. Bush 8-0

T2. Johnson 7-1

T2. Sublimity 7-1

T4. Wyan-Pine Grove 5-3

T4. Cold Hill 5-3

T4. East Bernstadt 5-3

T7. London 3-5

T7. Keavy 3-5

T9. Hazel Green 2-6

T9. Campground 2-6

11. Colony 1-7

12. Hunter Hills 0-8

Girls

T1. Bush 8-0

T1. Cold Hill 8-0

3. Sublimity 6-2

T4. London 5-3

T4. Johnson 5-3

T4. Camp Ground 5-3

T7. East Bernstadt 3-5

T7. Hunter Hills 3-5

8. Wyan-Pine Grove 2-6

T9. Colony 1-7

T9. Hazel Green 1-7

T9. Keavy 1-7

Boys Breakdown

Bush

Wins – East Bernstadt, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London

Losses –

Campground

Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy

Losses – Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity

Cold Hill

Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, London

Losses – Sublimity, Wyan-Pine, Johnson

Colony

Wins – Hunter Hills

Losses – London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy

East Bernstadt

Wins – Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Hazel Green

Losses – Bush, Sublimity, Johnson

Hazel Green

Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony

Losses – Keavy, Campground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, East Bernstadt

Hunter Hills

Wins –

Losses – Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy, East Bernstadt, Colony

Johnson

Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground, London, East Bernstadt, Hazel Green, Cold Hill

Losses – Wyan-Pine

Keavy

Wins – Hazel Green, Hunter Hills, Colony

Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Camp Ground

London

Wins – Colony, Campground, Hazel Green

Losses – Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush

Sublimity

Wins – Cold Hill, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine

Losses – Bush

Wyan-Pine Grove

Wins – Campground, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill

Losses – East Bernstadt, Bush, Sublimity

Girls Breakdown

Bush

Wins – East Bernstadt, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London

Losses –

Campground

Wins – Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Keavy

Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity

Cold Hill

Wins – Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson

Losses –

Colony

Wins – Hazel Green

Losses – London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills

East Bernstadt

Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Hazel Green

Losses – Bush, Wyan-Pine, Sublimity, London, Johnson

Hazel Green

Wins – Keavy

Losses – Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, East Bernstadt

Hunter Hills

Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy, Colony

Losses – Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt

Johnson

Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony, Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Hazel Green

Losses – Campground, London, Cold Hill

Keavy

Wins – Colony

Losses – Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Hunter Hills, Camp Ground

London

Wins – Colony, Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Johnson, Hazel Green

Losses – Campground, Cold Hill, Bush

Sublimity

Wins – East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine

Losses – Cold Hill, Bush

Wyan-Pine Grove

Wins – East Bernstadt, Hazel Green

Losses – Campground, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity

Box Scores

10-29-19

Boys

East Bernstadt 38, Hazel Green 14

Hazel Green 3 0 4 7 14

East Bernstadt 24 10 4 0 38

Hazel Green: L. Gregory 7, B. Bolgar 5, C. Barrrett 2

East Bernstadt: K. Allen 4, M. Brown 3, A. Edwards 10,

H. Gilbert 2, T. Houchens 2, S. Miller 12, B. Nantz 3, J. Storm 2

Colony 23, Hunter Hills 18

Colony 4 9 6 4 23

Hunter Hills 0 0 0 18 18

Colony: W. Potter 17, M. Harris 6

Hunter Hills: B. Nies 4, B. Mills 1, T. Jent 6, W. Smith 3,

H. Roberts 2, B. Lewis 2

Camp Ground 25, Keavy 16

Camp Ground 6 2 3 14 25

Keavy 1 4 7 4 16

Camp Ground: D. Smith 8, D. Barrett 5, L. Maiden 8

C. Brummett 4

Keavy: C. Allen 2, C. Roark 6, A. Smith 2, B. Storm 6

Bush 54, London 11

London 6 5 0 0 11

Bush 14 11 23 6 54

London: H. Parker 2, Z. Thomas 7, I. Robinson 2

Bush: C. Anderson 2, J. Duncan 5, D. Hurley 4, C. Elza 7,

L. Cupp 2, E. Zarate 6, J. Smith 8, J. McWhorter 16, B. Hampton 4

Johnson 28, Cold Hill 8

Cold Hill 1 1 0 6 8

Johnson 9 6 11 2 26

Cold Hill: K. Smith 1, D. Allen 1, W. Hamm 4, T. Alsip 2

Johnson: D. Good 10, C. Larkey 2, T. Dykes 1, D. Mosley 2,

C. Roark 10

Sublimity 52, Wyan-Pine Grove 40

Wyan-Pine Grove 11 9 5 15 40

Sublimity 16 9 12 13 52

WPG: T. Smith 21, G. Baker 3, B. Combs 12, M. Boggs 4

Sublimity: T. Adams 2, C. Cox 10, K. Dewees 13, C. Jackson 1,

B. Murphy 10, T. Parman 3, J. Steele 11, B. Turner 2

Girls

East Bernstadt 14, Hazel Green 9

Hazel Green 2 4 2 1 9

East Bernstadt 4 2 1 7 14

Hazel Green: B. Roberts 2, P. Moscarro 2, N. Robinson 1,

K. Bowling 2, P. Gilbert

East Bernstadt: A. Browning 4, M. Collett 2, K. Marcum 4,

M. McDaniel 4

Hunter Hills 31, Colony 26

Colony 4 2 7 13 26

Hunter Hills 9 4 9 9 31

Colony: E. Adams 22, B. Howard 4

Hunter Hills: Z. Murray 24, S. Lewis 5, L. Smith 2

Cold Hill 33, Johnson 14

Cold Hill 11 12 6 4 33

Johnson 0 4 4 6 14

Cold Hill: C. Jones 2, C. Mastin 5, S. Blanton 8, M. Messer 10,

A. Glovier 4, J. Cheek 4

Johnson: C. Hicks 2, J. Cesaric 2, E. Wagers 3, L. Phillips 2,

J. Philpot 5

Sublimity 27, Wyan-Pine Grove 14

Wyan-Pine Grove 4 0 2 8 14

Sublimity 4 4 12 7 27

WPG: C. Howard 8, S. Jones 2, R. Bretz 4

Sublimity: A. Lewis 2, S. Humfleet 13, K. Carson 5, S. Ayres 7

Camp Ground 32, Keavy 10

Camp Ground 12 4 8 8 32

Keavy 2 0 2 3 10

Camp Ground: S. Watkins 4, K. Cassidy 8, K. Smith 8

A. Hollin 6, H. Daniels 2, H. Mills 4

Keavy: K. Engle 2, K. McWhorter 2, P. Evans 2, S. Peterson 2

L. Bushchur 2

Bush 37, London 5

London 0 3 2 0 5

Bush 15 9 6 7 37

London: E. Begley 4, P. Thompson 1

Bush: M. Martin 10, B. Asher 2, K. Sams 13, M. Claybrook 8,

A. Harris 4.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you