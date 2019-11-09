Laurel County Elementary Basketball
2019 Standings
(As of Monday, Nov. 4)
Boys
1. Bush 8-0
T2. Johnson 7-1
T2. Sublimity 7-1
T4. Wyan-Pine Grove 5-3
T4. Cold Hill 5-3
T4. East Bernstadt 5-3
T7. London 3-5
T7. Keavy 3-5
T9. Hazel Green 2-6
T9. Campground 2-6
11. Colony 1-7
12. Hunter Hills 0-8
Girls
T1. Bush 8-0
T1. Cold Hill 8-0
3. Sublimity 6-2
T4. London 5-3
T4. Johnson 5-3
T4. Camp Ground 5-3
T7. East Bernstadt 3-5
T7. Hunter Hills 3-5
8. Wyan-Pine Grove 2-6
T9. Colony 1-7
T9. Hazel Green 1-7
T9. Keavy 1-7
Boys Breakdown
Bush
Wins – East Bernstadt, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London
Losses –
Campground
Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy
Losses – Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity
Cold Hill
Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, London
Losses – Sublimity, Wyan-Pine, Johnson
Colony
Wins – Hunter Hills
Losses – London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy
East Bernstadt
Wins – Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Hazel Green
Losses – Bush, Sublimity, Johnson
Hazel Green
Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony
Losses – Keavy, Campground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, East Bernstadt
Hunter Hills
Wins –
Losses – Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy, East Bernstadt, Colony
Johnson
Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground, London, East Bernstadt, Hazel Green, Cold Hill
Losses – Wyan-Pine
Keavy
Wins – Hazel Green, Hunter Hills, Colony
Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Camp Ground
London
Wins – Colony, Campground, Hazel Green
Losses – Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush
Sublimity
Wins – Cold Hill, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine
Losses – Bush
Wyan-Pine Grove
Wins – Campground, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill
Losses – East Bernstadt, Bush, Sublimity
Girls Breakdown
Bush
Wins – East Bernstadt, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London
Losses –
Campground
Wins – Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Keavy
Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity
Cold Hill
Wins – Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson
Losses –
Colony
Wins – Hazel Green
Losses – London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills
East Bernstadt
Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Hazel Green
Losses – Bush, Wyan-Pine, Sublimity, London, Johnson
Hazel Green
Wins – Keavy
Losses – Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, East Bernstadt
Hunter Hills
Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy, Colony
Losses – Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt
Johnson
Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony, Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Hazel Green
Losses – Campground, London, Cold Hill
Keavy
Wins – Colony
Losses – Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Hunter Hills, Camp Ground
London
Wins – Colony, Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Johnson, Hazel Green
Losses – Campground, Cold Hill, Bush
Sublimity
Wins – East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine
Losses – Cold Hill, Bush
Wyan-Pine Grove
Wins – East Bernstadt, Hazel Green
Losses – Campground, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity
Box Scores
10-29-19
Boys
East Bernstadt 38, Hazel Green 14
Hazel Green 3 0 4 7 14
East Bernstadt 24 10 4 0 38
Hazel Green: L. Gregory 7, B. Bolgar 5, C. Barrrett 2
East Bernstadt: K. Allen 4, M. Brown 3, A. Edwards 10,
H. Gilbert 2, T. Houchens 2, S. Miller 12, B. Nantz 3, J. Storm 2
Colony 23, Hunter Hills 18
Colony 4 9 6 4 23
Hunter Hills 0 0 0 18 18
Colony: W. Potter 17, M. Harris 6
Hunter Hills: B. Nies 4, B. Mills 1, T. Jent 6, W. Smith 3,
H. Roberts 2, B. Lewis 2
Camp Ground 25, Keavy 16
Camp Ground 6 2 3 14 25
Keavy 1 4 7 4 16
Camp Ground: D. Smith 8, D. Barrett 5, L. Maiden 8
C. Brummett 4
Keavy: C. Allen 2, C. Roark 6, A. Smith 2, B. Storm 6
Bush 54, London 11
London 6 5 0 0 11
Bush 14 11 23 6 54
London: H. Parker 2, Z. Thomas 7, I. Robinson 2
Bush: C. Anderson 2, J. Duncan 5, D. Hurley 4, C. Elza 7,
L. Cupp 2, E. Zarate 6, J. Smith 8, J. McWhorter 16, B. Hampton 4
Johnson 28, Cold Hill 8
Cold Hill 1 1 0 6 8
Johnson 9 6 11 2 26
Cold Hill: K. Smith 1, D. Allen 1, W. Hamm 4, T. Alsip 2
Johnson: D. Good 10, C. Larkey 2, T. Dykes 1, D. Mosley 2,
C. Roark 10
Sublimity 52, Wyan-Pine Grove 40
Wyan-Pine Grove 11 9 5 15 40
Sublimity 16 9 12 13 52
WPG: T. Smith 21, G. Baker 3, B. Combs 12, M. Boggs 4
Sublimity: T. Adams 2, C. Cox 10, K. Dewees 13, C. Jackson 1,
B. Murphy 10, T. Parman 3, J. Steele 11, B. Turner 2
Girls
East Bernstadt 14, Hazel Green 9
Hazel Green 2 4 2 1 9
East Bernstadt 4 2 1 7 14
Hazel Green: B. Roberts 2, P. Moscarro 2, N. Robinson 1,
K. Bowling 2, P. Gilbert
East Bernstadt: A. Browning 4, M. Collett 2, K. Marcum 4,
M. McDaniel 4
Hunter Hills 31, Colony 26
Colony 4 2 7 13 26
Hunter Hills 9 4 9 9 31
Colony: E. Adams 22, B. Howard 4
Hunter Hills: Z. Murray 24, S. Lewis 5, L. Smith 2
Cold Hill 33, Johnson 14
Cold Hill 11 12 6 4 33
Johnson 0 4 4 6 14
Cold Hill: C. Jones 2, C. Mastin 5, S. Blanton 8, M. Messer 10,
A. Glovier 4, J. Cheek 4
Johnson: C. Hicks 2, J. Cesaric 2, E. Wagers 3, L. Phillips 2,
J. Philpot 5
Sublimity 27, Wyan-Pine Grove 14
Wyan-Pine Grove 4 0 2 8 14
Sublimity 4 4 12 7 27
WPG: C. Howard 8, S. Jones 2, R. Bretz 4
Sublimity: A. Lewis 2, S. Humfleet 13, K. Carson 5, S. Ayres 7
Camp Ground 32, Keavy 10
Camp Ground 12 4 8 8 32
Keavy 2 0 2 3 10
Camp Ground: S. Watkins 4, K. Cassidy 8, K. Smith 8
A. Hollin 6, H. Daniels 2, H. Mills 4
Keavy: K. Engle 2, K. McWhorter 2, P. Evans 2, S. Peterson 2
L. Bushchur 2
Bush 37, London 5
London 0 3 2 0 5
Bush 15 9 6 7 37
London: E. Begley 4, P. Thompson 1
Bush: M. Martin 10, B. Asher 2, K. Sams 13, M. Claybrook 8,
A. Harris 4.
