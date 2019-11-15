Laurel County Elementary Basketball
2019 Standings
(As of Monday, November 11)
Boys
1. Bush 11-0
2. Sublimity 10-1
3. Wyan-Pine Grove 8-3
4. Johnson 8-3
5. East Bernstadt 8-3
6. Cold Hill 6-5
7. London 5-6
8. Camp Ground 4-7
9. Keavy 3-8
10. Hazel Green 2-9
11. Colony 1-10
12. Hunter Hills 0-11
Johnson, East Bernstadt, and Wyan–Pine seeds were determined by blind draw for seeds 3, 4 and 5.
Girls
1. Bush 11-0
2. Cold Hill 10-1
3. Sublimity 8-3
4. Camp Ground 8-3
5. London 7-4
6. Johnson 7-4
7. Wyan-Pine Grove 5-6
8. East Bernstadt 4-7
9. Hunter Hills 3-8
10. Keavy 1-10
11. Hazel Green 1-10
12. Colony 1-10
Sublimity and Campground tie was broke with Sublimity winning head to head. London and Johnson tie was broke with London winning head to head. Keavy, Hazel Green, and Colony tie was broke with Keavy beating both Colony and Hazel Green to receive 10 seed. Hazel Green was 11 seed because of beating Colony head to head.
Boys Breakdown
Bush
Wins – East Bernstadt, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill
Losses –
Camp Ground
Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony
Losses – Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt
Cold Hill
Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, London, Hazel Green
Losses – Sublimity, Wyan-Pine, Johnson, East Bernstadt, Bush
Colony
Wins – Hunter Hills
Losses – London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy, East Bernstadt, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine
East Bernstadt
Wins – Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Hazel Green, Colony, Cold Hill, Camp Ground
Losses – Bush, Sublimity, Johnson
Hazel Green
Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony
Losses – Keavy, Campground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity
Hunter Hills
Wins –
Losses – Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy, East Bernstadt, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London
Johnson
Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground, London, East Bernstadt, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Keavy
Losses – Wyan-Pine, Bush, Sublimity
Keavy
Wins – Hazel Green, Hunter Hills, Colony
Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson
London
Wins – Colony, Campground, Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills
Losses – Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity
Sublimity
Wins – Cold Hill, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green
Losses – Bush
Wyan-Pine Grove
Wins – Campground, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony
Losses – East Bernstadt, Bush, Sublimity
Girls Breakdown
Bush
Wins – East Bernstadt, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill
Losses –
Camp Ground
Wins – Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, East Bernstadt
Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity
Cold Hill
Wins – Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt
Losses – Bush
Colony
Wins – Hazel Green
Losses – London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine
East Bernstadt
Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Hazel Green, Colony
Losses – Bush, Wyan-Pine, Sublimity, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Camp Ground
Hazel Green
Wins – Keavy
Losses – Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity
Hunter Hills
Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy, Colony
Losses – Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London
Johnson
Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony, Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Hazel Green, Sublimity, Keavy
Losses – Camp Ground, London, Cold Hill, Bush
Keavy
Wins – Colony
Losses – Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Hunter Hills, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson
London
Wins – Colony, Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Johnson, Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills
Losses – Camp Ground, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity
Sublimity
Wins – East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Hazel Green
Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Johnson
Wyan-Pine Grove
Wins – East Bernstadt, Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony
Losses – Camp Ground, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity
Box Scores
11-7-19
Boys
East Bernstadt 34, Cold Hill 22
Cold Hill 4 6 2 10 22
East Bernstadt 8 4 12 10 34
Cold Hill: L. Kilburn 8, C. Bales 5, B. Jones 1, D. Allen 1,
B. Cassidy 2, I. Alsip 5
East Bernstadt: K. Allen 2, M. Brown 2, A. Edwards 16,
H. Gilbert 1, T. Houchens 2, S. Miller 7, B. Pruitt 2
Camp Ground 25, Colony 22
Camp Ground 2 6 4 13 25
Colony 10 4 6 2 22
Camp Ground: D. Smith 4, D. Barrett 4, L. Maiden 15,
T. Eldridge 2
Colony: W. Potter 12, M. Harris 8, N. Hibbits 2
Bush 59, Hazel Green 8
Hazel Green 0 3 0 5 8
Bush 24 8 14 13 59
Hazel Green: A. Smith 1, B. Boglar 7
Bush: C. Anderson 9, L. Cupp 4, J. Duncan 2, C. Elza 6,
B. Hampton 4, D. Hurley 3, G. Martin 4, P. McPhetridge 1,
J. McWhorter 14, J. Smith 6, W. Sutton 2, E. Zarate 3
Wyan-Pine Grove 51, Hunter Hills 7
Wyan-Pine Grove 14 21 10 6 51
Hunter Hills 0 1 4 2 7
WPG: T. Smith 6, G. Baker 18, B. Combs 15, M. Boggs 12
Hunter Hills: G. Napier 1, B. Mills 2, T. Jent 2, M. Smith 2
Sublimity 47, Johnson 21
Johnson 9 6 1 5 21
Sublimity 11 4 18 14 47
Johnson: B. House 3, D. Good 11, C. Goins 2, C. Roark 3
Sublimity: B. Turner 8, J. Steele 7, T. Parman 4, B. Murphy 11
K. Dewees 7, C. Jackson 2, C. Cox 8
London 35, Keavy 21
Keavy 2 0 10 9 21
London 16 6 7 6 35
Keavy: Caleb Roark 13, Braxton Storm 8
London: Luka Jackson 2, Zach Thomas 17, Hunter Parker 4
Skyler Henry 2, Trevor Guth 10
Girls
Cold Hill 32, East Bernstadt 4
Cold Hill 14 6 10 2 32
East Bernstadt 0 2 0 2 4
Cold Hill: C. Jones 2, C. Mastin 6, S. Blanton 11, M. Messer 5,
Z. Larkey 6, M. Brock 2
East Bernstadt: L. Joyner 3, M. McDaniel 1
Camp Ground 34, Colony 4
Camp Ground 7 7 12 6 34
Colony 1 1 2 0 4
Camp Ground: K. Cassidy 5, H. Daniels 6, H. Mills 8,
A. Hildebrand 6, K. Osborne 2, K. Smith 5, S. Hoskins 2
Colony: E. Adams 3, B. Howard 1
Bush 43, Hazel Green 8
Hazel Green 0 2 1 5 8
Bush 25 8 4 6 43
Hazel Green: J. Allen 3, P. Gilbert 5
Bush: K. Sams 8, M. Mastin 5, M. C;aybrook 12, A. Maxey 6,
G. Gilliam 4, B. Asher 2, M. Gilbert 6
Wyan-Pine Grove 23, Hunter Hills 15
Wyan-Pine Grove 4 0 13 6 23
Hunter Hills 4 2 0 9 15
WPG: L. Comley 4, C. Howard 2, H. Smith 4, S. Jones 1
R. Stanko 10, B. Smith 2
Hunter Hills: Z. Murray 5, A. Napier 10
Johnson 19, Sublimity 15
Johnson 5 2 6 6 19
Sublimity 6 2 2 5 15
Johnson: C. Hicks 11, E. Eagers 4, J. Cesario 2, L. Phillips 2
Sublimity: S. Humfleet 4, K. Williams 2, S. Ayres 9
London 23, Keavy 10
Keavy 2 0 4 4 10
London 4 9 9 1 23
Keavy: Evans 4, McWhorter 2, Engle 4
London: Thompson 5, Begley 16, Feltner 2
11-11-19
Boys
East Bernstadt 40, Camp Ground 2
East Bernstadt 14 14 8 4 40
Camp Ground 2 0 0 0 2
East Bernstadt: Miller 8, Edwards 12, Laymon 8, Houchens 2,
Nantz 2, Pruitt 2, Brown 2, Allen 2, Weaver 2
Camp Ground: Maiden 2
Bush 54, Cold Hill 7
Bush 21 15 7 11 54
Cold Hill 0 3 2 2 7
Bush: C. Anderson 3, L. Cupp 2, J. Duncan 5, C. Elza 3,
B. Hampton 8, D. Hurley 6, G. Martin 3, J. McWhorter 8,
J. Smith 6, E. Zarate 10
Cold Hill: L. Kilburn 5, L. Webb 2
Wyan-Pine Grove 39, Colony 18
Colony 2 7 7 2 18
Wyan-Pine Grove 17 14 4 4 39
Colony: W. Potter 9, M. Harris 3, N. Hibbitts 4,
Z. Bentley 2
WPG: G. Baker 2, M. Boggs 6, B. Combs 12, T. Smith 19
Sublimity 53, Hazel Green 4
Sublimity 24 15 10 4 53
Hazel Green 0 0 1 3 4
Sublimity: K. Dewees 12, B. Murphy 12, T. Adams 2, C. Bates 2,
J. Steele 5, B. Turner 4, K. Taylor 3, J. Depew 3, C. Cox 2,
C. Jackson 1, T. Parman 2, L. Flynn 2, L. Lawson 2
Hazel Green: B. Boglar 1, D. Barrett 3
London 34, Hunter Hills 6
Hunter Hills 0 6 0 0 6
London 14 6 12 2 34
Hunter Hills: B. Nies 2, T. Jent 2, W. Smith 2
London: I. Robinson 4, J. Judd 2, Z. Thomas 18, T. Guth 8,
C. Hinkle 2
Johnson 37, Keavy 21
Johnson 4 8 15 10 37
Keavy 5 4 4 8 21
Johnson: B. House 2, D. Good 15, C. goins 4, D. Mosley 3,
T. Dykes 2, B. Hacker 3, C. Roark 2, H. Morgan 2, C. Larkey 2,
R. Stuber 1, H. Parsley 1
Keavy: C. Allen 2, C. Roark 14, B. Storm 4, I. Walters 1
Girls
Camp Ground 24, East Bernstadt 6
East Bernstadt 2 0 4 0 6
Camp Ground 6 8 8 2 24
East Bernstadt: Browning 2, Marcum 4
Camp Ground: Cassidy 6, Hollin 2, Hoskins 2, Mills 6,
Osborne 2, Smith 2, Watkins 4
Bush 33, Cold Hill 3
Bush 7 13 11 2 33
Cold Hill 0 0 1 2 3
Bush: K. Sams 19, M. Mastin 2, M. Claybrook 10,
M. Gilbert2
Cold Hill: S. Blanton 1, M. Brock 2
Wyan-Pine Grove 26, Colony 11
Colony 2 0 4 5 11
Wyan-Pine Grove 8 4 10 4 26
Colony: E. Adams 11
WPG: L. Conley 10, C. Howard 8, S. Jones 2, H. Smith 6
Sublimity 21, Hazel Green 6
Sublimity 10 7 4 0 21
Hazel Green 2 0 2 2 6
Sublimity: S. Humfleet 2, S. Ayres 8, K. Williams 1, K. Carson 10
Hazel Green: J. Allen 2, N. Robinson 2, K. Gilbert 2
London 26, Hunter Hills 20
Hunter Hills 9 4 4 3 20
London 4 6 7 9 26
Hunter Hills: A. Napier 12, Z. Murray 8
London: M. Holland 4, P. Thompson 4, A. Welch 5,
E. Begley 13
Johnson 27, Keavy 8
Johnson 4 4 12 7 27
Keavy 1 0 3 4 8
Johnson: C. Hicks 17, E. Wagers 6, L. Phillips 2, J. Philpot 2
Keavy: S. lanham 2, K. Engle 2, K. McWhorter 3, P. Evans 1.
