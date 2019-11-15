Laurel County Elementary Basketball

2019 Standings

(As of Monday, November 11)

Boys

1. Bush 11-0

2. Sublimity 10-1

3. Wyan-Pine Grove 8-3

4. Johnson 8-3

5. East Bernstadt 8-3

6. Cold Hill 6-5

7. London 5-6

8. Camp Ground 4-7

9. Keavy 3-8

10. Hazel Green 2-9

11. Colony 1-10

12. Hunter Hills 0-11

Johnson, East Bernstadt, and Wyan–Pine seeds were determined by blind draw for seeds 3, 4 and 5.

Girls

1. Bush 11-0

2. Cold Hill 10-1

3. Sublimity 8-3

4. Camp Ground 8-3

5. London 7-4

6. Johnson 7-4

7. Wyan-Pine Grove 5-6

8. East Bernstadt 4-7

9. Hunter Hills 3-8

10. Keavy 1-10

11. Hazel Green 1-10

12. Colony 1-10

Sublimity and Campground tie was broke with Sublimity winning head to head. London and Johnson tie was broke with London winning head to head. Keavy, Hazel Green, and Colony tie was broke with Keavy beating both Colony and Hazel Green to receive 10 seed. Hazel Green was 11 seed because of beating Colony head to head.

Boys Breakdown

Bush

Wins – East Bernstadt, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill

Losses –

Camp Ground

Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony

Losses – Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt

Cold Hill

Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, London, Hazel Green

Losses – Sublimity, Wyan-Pine, Johnson, East Bernstadt, Bush

Colony

Wins – Hunter Hills

Losses – London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy, East Bernstadt, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine

East Bernstadt

Wins – Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Hazel Green, Colony, Cold Hill, Camp Ground

Losses – Bush, Sublimity, Johnson

Hazel Green

Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony

Losses – Keavy, Campground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity

Hunter Hills

Wins –

Losses – Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy, East Bernstadt, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London

Johnson

Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony, Campground, London, East Bernstadt, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Keavy

Losses – Wyan-Pine, Bush, Sublimity

Keavy

Wins – Hazel Green, Hunter Hills, Colony

Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson

London

Wins – Colony, Campground, Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills

Losses – Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity

Sublimity

Wins – Cold Hill, East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green

Losses – Bush

Wyan-Pine Grove

Wins – Campground, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony

Losses – East Bernstadt, Bush, Sublimity

Girls Breakdown

Bush

Wins – East Bernstadt, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Cold Hill

Losses –

Camp Ground

Wins – Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, East Bernstadt

Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity

Cold Hill

Wins – Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, Hazel Green, East Bernstadt

Losses – Bush

Colony

Wins – Hazel Green

Losses – London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, Keavy, Hunter Hills, East Bernstadt, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine

East Bernstadt

Wins – Keavy, Hunter Hills, Hazel Green, Colony

Losses – Bush, Wyan-Pine, Sublimity, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Camp Ground

Hazel Green

Wins – Keavy

Losses – Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson, East Bernstadt, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity

Hunter Hills

Wins – Hazel Green, Keavy, Colony

Losses – Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London

Johnson

Wins – Hunter Hills, Colony, Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Hazel Green, Sublimity, Keavy

Losses – Camp Ground, London, Cold Hill, Bush

Keavy

Wins – Colony

Losses – Hazel Green, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity, East Bernstadt, Hunter Hills, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Johnson

London

Wins – Colony, Wyan-Pine, East Bernstadt, Johnson, Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills

Losses – Camp Ground, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity

Sublimity

Wins – East Bernstadt, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony, Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine, London, Hazel Green

Losses – Cold Hill, Bush, Johnson

Wyan-Pine Grove

Wins – East Bernstadt, Hazel Green, Keavy, Hunter Hills, Colony

Losses – Camp Ground, London, Johnson, Cold Hill, Bush, Sublimity

Box Scores

11-7-19

Boys

East Bernstadt 34, Cold Hill 22

Cold Hill 4 6 2 10 22

East Bernstadt 8 4 12 10 34

Cold Hill: L. Kilburn 8, C. Bales 5, B. Jones 1, D. Allen 1,

B. Cassidy 2, I. Alsip 5

East Bernstadt: K. Allen 2, M. Brown 2, A. Edwards 16,

H. Gilbert 1, T. Houchens 2, S. Miller 7, B. Pruitt 2

Camp Ground 25, Colony 22

Camp Ground 2 6 4 13 25

Colony 10 4 6 2 22

Camp Ground: D. Smith 4, D. Barrett 4, L. Maiden 15,

T. Eldridge 2

Colony: W. Potter 12, M. Harris 8, N. Hibbits 2

Bush 59, Hazel Green 8

Hazel Green 0 3 0 5 8

Bush 24 8 14 13 59

Hazel Green: A. Smith 1, B. Boglar 7

Bush: C. Anderson 9, L. Cupp 4, J. Duncan 2, C. Elza 6,

B. Hampton 4, D. Hurley 3, G. Martin 4, P. McPhetridge 1,

J. McWhorter 14, J. Smith 6, W. Sutton 2, E. Zarate 3

Wyan-Pine Grove 51, Hunter Hills 7

Wyan-Pine Grove 14 21 10 6 51

Hunter Hills 0 1 4 2 7

WPG: T. Smith 6, G. Baker 18, B. Combs 15, M. Boggs 12

Hunter Hills: G. Napier 1, B. Mills 2, T. Jent 2, M. Smith 2

Sublimity 47, Johnson 21

Johnson 9 6 1 5 21

Sublimity 11 4 18 14 47

Johnson: B. House 3, D. Good 11, C. Goins 2, C. Roark 3

Sublimity: B. Turner 8, J. Steele 7, T. Parman 4, B. Murphy 11

K. Dewees 7, C. Jackson 2, C. Cox 8

London 35, Keavy 21

Keavy 2 0 10 9 21

London 16 6 7 6 35

Keavy: Caleb Roark 13, Braxton Storm 8

London: Luka Jackson 2, Zach Thomas 17, Hunter Parker 4

Skyler Henry 2, Trevor Guth 10

Girls

Cold Hill 32, East Bernstadt 4

Cold Hill 14 6 10 2 32

East Bernstadt 0 2 0 2 4

Cold Hill: C. Jones 2, C. Mastin 6, S. Blanton 11, M. Messer 5,

Z. Larkey 6, M. Brock 2

East Bernstadt: L. Joyner 3, M. McDaniel 1

Camp Ground 34, Colony 4

Camp Ground 7 7 12 6 34

Colony 1 1 2 0 4

Camp Ground: K. Cassidy 5, H. Daniels 6, H. Mills 8,

A. Hildebrand 6, K. Osborne 2, K. Smith 5, S. Hoskins 2

Colony: E. Adams 3, B. Howard 1

Bush 43, Hazel Green 8

Hazel Green 0 2 1 5 8

Bush 25 8 4 6 43

Hazel Green: J. Allen 3, P. Gilbert 5

Bush: K. Sams 8, M. Mastin 5, M. C;aybrook 12, A. Maxey 6,

G. Gilliam 4, B. Asher 2, M. Gilbert 6

Wyan-Pine Grove 23, Hunter Hills 15

Wyan-Pine Grove 4 0 13 6 23

Hunter Hills 4 2 0 9 15

WPG: L. Comley 4, C. Howard 2, H. Smith 4, S. Jones 1

R. Stanko 10, B. Smith 2

Hunter Hills: Z. Murray 5, A. Napier 10

Johnson 19, Sublimity 15

Johnson 5 2 6 6 19

Sublimity 6 2 2 5 15

Johnson: C. Hicks 11, E. Eagers 4, J. Cesario 2, L. Phillips 2

Sublimity: S. Humfleet 4, K. Williams 2, S. Ayres 9

London 23, Keavy 10

Keavy 2 0 4 4 10

London 4 9 9 1 23

Keavy: Evans 4, McWhorter 2, Engle 4

London: Thompson 5, Begley 16, Feltner 2

11-11-19

Boys

East Bernstadt 40, Camp Ground 2

East Bernstadt 14 14 8 4 40

Camp Ground 2 0 0 0 2

East Bernstadt: Miller 8, Edwards 12, Laymon 8, Houchens 2,

Nantz 2, Pruitt 2, Brown 2, Allen 2, Weaver 2

Camp Ground: Maiden 2

Bush 54, Cold Hill 7

Bush 21 15 7 11 54

Cold Hill 0 3 2 2 7

Bush: C. Anderson 3, L. Cupp 2, J. Duncan 5, C. Elza 3,

B. Hampton 8, D. Hurley 6, G. Martin 3, J. McWhorter 8,

J. Smith 6, E. Zarate 10

Cold Hill: L. Kilburn 5, L. Webb 2

Wyan-Pine Grove 39, Colony 18

Colony 2 7 7 2 18

Wyan-Pine Grove 17 14 4 4 39

Colony: W. Potter 9, M. Harris 3, N. Hibbitts 4,

Z. Bentley 2

WPG: G. Baker 2, M. Boggs 6, B. Combs 12, T. Smith 19

Sublimity 53, Hazel Green 4

Sublimity 24 15 10 4 53

Hazel Green 0 0 1 3 4

Sublimity: K. Dewees 12, B. Murphy 12, T. Adams 2, C. Bates 2,

J. Steele 5, B. Turner 4, K. Taylor 3, J. Depew 3, C. Cox 2,

C. Jackson 1, T. Parman 2, L. Flynn 2, L. Lawson 2

Hazel Green: B. Boglar 1, D. Barrett 3

London 34, Hunter Hills 6

Hunter Hills 0 6 0 0 6

London 14 6 12 2 34

Hunter Hills: B. Nies 2, T. Jent 2, W. Smith 2

London: I. Robinson 4, J. Judd 2, Z. Thomas 18, T. Guth 8,

C. Hinkle 2

Johnson 37, Keavy 21

Johnson 4 8 15 10 37

Keavy 5 4 4 8 21

Johnson: B. House 2, D. Good 15, C. goins 4, D. Mosley 3,

T. Dykes 2, B. Hacker 3, C. Roark 2, H. Morgan 2, C. Larkey 2,

R. Stuber 1, H. Parsley 1

Keavy: C. Allen 2, C. Roark 14, B. Storm 4, I. Walters 1

Girls

Camp Ground 24, East Bernstadt 6

East Bernstadt 2 0 4 0 6

Camp Ground 6 8 8 2 24

East Bernstadt: Browning 2, Marcum 4

Camp Ground: Cassidy 6, Hollin 2, Hoskins 2, Mills 6,

Osborne 2, Smith 2, Watkins 4

Bush 33, Cold Hill 3

Bush 7 13 11 2 33

Cold Hill 0 0 1 2 3

Bush: K. Sams 19, M. Mastin 2, M. Claybrook 10,

M. Gilbert2

Cold Hill: S. Blanton 1, M. Brock 2

Wyan-Pine Grove 26, Colony 11

Colony 2 0 4 5 11

Wyan-Pine Grove 8 4 10 4 26

Colony: E. Adams 11

WPG: L. Conley 10, C. Howard 8, S. Jones 2, H. Smith 6

Sublimity 21, Hazel Green 6

Sublimity 10 7 4 0 21

Hazel Green 2 0 2 2 6

Sublimity: S. Humfleet 2, S. Ayres 8, K. Williams 1, K. Carson 10

Hazel Green: J. Allen 2, N. Robinson 2, K. Gilbert 2

London 26, Hunter Hills 20

Hunter Hills 9 4 4 3 20

London 4 6 7 9 26

Hunter Hills: A. Napier 12, Z. Murray 8

London: M. Holland 4, P. Thompson 4, A. Welch 5,

E. Begley 13

Johnson 27, Keavy 8

Johnson 4 4 12 7 27

Keavy 1 0 3 4 8

Johnson: C. Hicks 17, E. Wagers 6, L. Phillips 2, J. Philpot 2

Keavy: S. lanham 2, K. Engle 2, K. McWhorter 3, P. Evans 1.

