The Laurel-London Optimist Club Flag Football League wrapped up its first season this past weekend during its Super Bowl Sunday, where two teams from each division competed to be crowned champions.
Earlier this year, Neil Warren, a former South Laurel and Georgetown College football star, met with Laurel-London Optimist Club officials to discuss the possibility of bringing youth football back to Laurel County, where both agreed the time was right to offer the kids of Laurel County the opportunity to play football once again.
With 100 kids from first through fourth grade having the opportunity to learn and play a sport that Warren has always held near and dear to his heart, Warren has deemed this first season of the flag football league a success.
“I didn’t hear any kid that had a bad experience,” Warren said. “Not every team won every game obviously but all the kids had fun and learned the game of football, learned the basics of football, which flag (football) is a great platform to learn those things before you move on to tackle.
“I feel like we accomplished that goal of kids learning how to catch the ball, take hand offs, learn what offense and defense does, learn some of the terminology associated with football, which was really my goal from the beginning. For the last 10 years or so in Laurel County, the first time the kids have heard any type of football terminology was at at the middle school level. They’re already behind every other county before they get there, so they’re fighting an uphill battle.”
The first Laurel-London Optimist Club Flag Football season wrapped up on Sunday where the 6-7 year old championship game between the Vikings and the 49ers saw a lot of back and forth until the Vikings eventually pulled away for the win.
In the 8-11 year old championship game, which also took place on Sunday, the Titans defeated the Steelers to be crowned champions.
Warren said all the coaches, parents and kids helped to make this season a huge success and he hopes to only continue building upon that success in the years to come.
“I really feel like next year we’ll have even more and we certainly have built a good platform to let this thing explode next year,” he said. “I think with the addition of flag (football), it gives the kids an opportunity to learn the game and eventually move into tackle once they get into 5th and 6th grade. The whole idea is to build this and help kids to transition into real football.”
