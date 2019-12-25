LONDON — The 2019 Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge, Presented by Martin’s Peterbilt, will tip-off Friday, Dec. 27 at South Laurel High School as host South Laurel along with Lynn Camp, Russell County, Owen County, St. X, Roger Bacon High School, Bell County, and Barren County will each attempt to capture the third annual tournament’s championship.
South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said it takes a community effort to hold the event, which has given him hope of expanding the current eight-team tournament to a 16-team field soon.
“We are hoping in the next year or so, to make this an even bigger event and to make it a 16-team tournament,” he said. “We have had a great response from everyone that has come so far. The hospitality that we provide is second to none. We try to make it as easy as possible for teams when they come to our tournament. We have a tournament host for each team that takes care of all their needs from setting up practice times, to scheduling team dinners, and entertainment.
“Of course none of this is possible without great sponsors,” Davis added. “Legacy Nissan has done an excellent job in supporting not only this event but other events in this community. Martin’s Peterbilt has been a staple in this community for years and their continued support of athletics in this area speaks volumes of what they are about. The City of London Tourism and the Laurel County Tourism have been a huge help in getting this tournament off the ground and getting the community behind it. There are people like BSN, GRT PRO Ink, Cook Tire, London Downtown and our tournament committee that have been unbelievable in their support and time for this tournament.”
Davis said the tournament is big in many ways for his team while it gives his players a chance to play against different styles of play.
“It also allows us to see how we can handle short turnarounds like we will see in the postseason,” he said. “We treat this like a district and regional tournament.”
South Laurel’s first game of the tournament will be against Lynn Camp on Friday at 8:15 p.m.
”This tournament provides a lot of challenges and it starts with the first game,” Davis added. “That is all we will be focused on is the first game. That is how we focus throughout the year. The next play, we never look ahead, just take care of what is right in front of you. Lynn Camp is a very well-coached basketball team that plays hard all the time. They are very disciplined and we will have to be ready to play from the get-go. (Coach) Dinky (Phipps) is a great friend of mine and he has taken me under his wing since I have been here. Not many coaches or people were willing to help out an outsider or reached out to me when I took this job. From day one when I took this job, he has gone out of his way to help me and I will never forget that. We had a mutual friend that helped get us together and he is someone that I truly respect and admire what he has done in his career. He is one of the best around and one of the best ever.”
First-round action of the tournament will begin Friday, Dec. 27 with St. X and Roger Bacon High School tipping off at 3 p.m. Russell County vs. Owen County follows at 4:45 p.m. while Bell County and Barren County are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. South Laurel and Lynn Camp will follow at 8:15 p.m.
Semifinal action of both the winner’s bracket and loser’s bracket will be played on Saturday, Dec. 28 while the championship game is slated to be played at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. Consolation games will also be played on Sunday as well.
