LONDON — It’s that time of the year again. Yep, you guessed it, the Little League All-Star brackets have been released and can be seen below.
Editor’s note: Brackets and game times are subject to change before tournaments begin.
Boys
Area 2
9-10-Year-Old Tournament
At South Laurel Little League
The tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 25 with Corbin and South Laurel playing at 7 p.m. in first-round play.
The winner will face-off against North Laurel on Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m., winner of the game advances to the district tournament, while the loser will play again in the loser’s bracket final on Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m. The winner of the game will also advance to district tournament play.
Area 2
9-11-Year-Old Tournament
At Corbin Little League
Corbin and North Laurel will face-off on Wednesday, July 7 at 7 p.m. in a double-elimination tournament to see who will advance to district play as a champion, and a runner-up.
The first elimination game is scheduled for Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m., and the second elimination game, if necessary, is scheduled for Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m.
Area 2
10-12 Year Olds Tournament
at North Laurel Little League
The tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 25 with Corbin and South Laurel playing at 7 p.m. in first-round play.
The winner will face-off against North Laurel on Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m., winner of the game advances to the district tournament, while the loser will play again in the loser’s bracket final on Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m. The winner of the game will also advance to district tournament play.
Girls
8-10-Year-Olds
District Tournament
At Harlan Little League
The tournament begins Monday, June 28 with Harlan and Jackson County playing at 6 p.m. while Clay County and South Laurel follow at 8 p.m. First-round action continues on Tuesday, June 29 with Knox County and Hazard playing at 6 p.m. while Leslie County and North Laurel will play at 8 p.m.
The winner’s bracket semifinals will be played on Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the winner’s bracket finals are set for Saturday, July 3 at 2 p.m. the championship game is slated to be played on Tuesday, July 6 at 8 p.m.
10-12-Year-Olds
District Tournament
At South Laurel Little League
The tournament begins Monday, June 28 with Tri-City and North Laurel playing at 6 p.m. while Clay County and Jackson County follow at 8 p.m. First-round action continues on Tuesday, June 29 with South Laurel and Hazard playing at 6 p.m. while Leslie County and Knox County will play at 8 p.m.
The winner’s bracket semifinals will be played on Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the winner’s bracket finals are set for Saturday, July 3 at 6 p.m. the championship game is slated to be played on Tuesday, July 6 at 8 p.m.
