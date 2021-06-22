LONDON — It’s that time of the year again. Yep, you guessed it, the Little League All-Star brackets have been released and can be seen below.

Editor’s note: Brackets and game times are subject to change before tournaments begin.

Boys

Area 2

9-10-Year-Old Tournament

At South Laurel Little League

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 25 with Corbin and South Laurel playing at 7 p.m. in first-round play.

The winner will face-off against North Laurel on Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m., winner of the game advances to the district tournament, while the loser will play again in the loser’s bracket final on Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m. The winner of the game will also advance to district tournament play.

Area 2

9-11-Year-Old Tournament

At Corbin Little League

Corbin and North Laurel will face-off on Wednesday, July 7 at 7 p.m. in a double-elimination tournament to see who will advance to district play as a champion, and a runner-up.

The first elimination game is scheduled for Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m., and the second elimination game, if necessary, is scheduled for Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m.

Area 2

10-12 Year Olds Tournament

at North Laurel Little League

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 25 with Corbin and South Laurel playing at 7 p.m. in first-round play.

The winner will face-off against North Laurel on Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m., winner of the game advances to the district tournament, while the loser will play again in the loser’s bracket final on Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m. The winner of the game will also advance to district tournament play.

Girls

8-10-Year-Olds

District Tournament

At Harlan Little League

The tournament begins Monday, June 28 with Harlan and Jackson County playing at 6 p.m. while Clay County and South Laurel follow at 8 p.m. First-round action continues on Tuesday, June 29 with Knox County and Hazard playing at 6 p.m. while Leslie County and North Laurel will play at 8 p.m.

The winner’s bracket semifinals will be played on Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the winner’s bracket finals are set for Saturday, July 3 at 2 p.m. the championship game is slated to be played on Tuesday, July 6 at 8 p.m.

10-12-Year-Olds

District Tournament

At South Laurel Little League

The tournament begins Monday, June 28 with Tri-City and North Laurel playing at 6 p.m. while Clay County and Jackson County follow at 8 p.m. First-round action continues on Tuesday, June 29 with South Laurel and Hazard playing at 6 p.m. while Leslie County and Knox County will play at 8 p.m.

The winner’s bracket semifinals will be played on Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the winner’s bracket finals are set for Saturday, July 3 at 6 p.m. the championship game is slated to be played on Tuesday, July 6 at 8 p.m.

