Members of AimTakers Archery, a local S3DA archery club, traveled to Foley, Alabama over the weekend to compete in the first event of the McKenzie/ASA Archery Pro/Am Tour, the same tour that has an event in London each year.
Archers had the opportunity to participate in the national tournament, meet the professionals, archery vendors and further develop their skills.
AimTakers Archery had two archers make the national podium and several others come very close. Addison Metcalf placed second in the Middle School Female Fixed Pins class. Harper Metcalf placed third in the Junior Eagle division.
Several other archers had great scores and placements.
Bella Weaver placed fifth in the Junior Eagle division while Olivia Metcalf placed 10th in the Junior Eagle Division. Zachary Philpot took 12th place in Middle School Male Fixed Pins and Sarah Martin placed fifth in Middle School Female Fixed Pins. Reece Weaver also placed fourth in Middle School Male Fixed Pins while Connor Mullis placed 12th in High School Male Fixed Pins and Jaden Taylor placed fifth in High School Male Fixed Pins.
Considering these archers have only been practicing indoor prior to this event, we are excited to watch their progress during the 3D archery season.
AimTakers Archery is preparing for the Kentucky S3DA Indoor Target State tournament being held in Owensboro, Kentucky next week. We would like to thank all of those who support us and make this happen for our local youth.
“We are blessed to be able to share the sport with these archers and their families. This is a family oriented activity that allows archers to grow their skills, learn conservation and compete for college scholarships,” said Candace Metcalf with AimTakers Archery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.