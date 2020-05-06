The recent announcement of Little League International’s cancellation of the 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments didn’t come as much of a surprise after seeing sports tournaments and seasons canceled throughout the sports landscape over the past month and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Little League International did mention in Thursday’s released statement that each state and community will have different guidance for resuming organized youth sports and Little League International strongly encourages volunteers to confirm with their local and state health officials that it is safe to do so before resuming Little League activity after May 11. According to the statement, these playing opportunities may include not only regular season activities, but opportunities for local district and, perhaps, state all-star tournament play to provide players, especially those moving up to a new age division in 2021, a tournament experience, if possible and safe.
Both South Laurel Little League President Quentin Floyd and North Laurel Little League President John Allen are still keeping the hope alive that Little League baseball and softball will be played this summer, though they don’t know what exactly that will look like just yet.
“They’re allowing the local little leagues, wherever they may be, to still offer a regular season,” Floyd said. “Our goal is to still offer that season but the biggest thing for us right now is the timeline. They aren’t allowing us to start back until the original date they had laid out, May 11th. After May 11th, we may start back but we have to go by whatever our local or state guidelines are.
“I’m sure there will be some guidelines and restrictions we will have to follow to make that happen but we’re willing to do the things we need to do in order to still give the kids in the community the option to play Little League this summer.”
Though it’s still unclear when Little League will have the go-ahead to begin in the state, both Floyd and Allen are planning to offer as much of a season to their baseball and softball players once they have been told they can do so.
In addition to having a regular season, the North Laurel and South Laurel Little League programs are hoping to also hold All-Star tournaments, if possible.
“We won’t know a whole lot until May 11th,” Allen said. “It does look like we’re going to have an opportunity to do an areas, district and state-level (all-star tournament).”
“There still could be opportunity for area, district and maybe even state tournaments, of course that’s relying upon when the guidelines are relaxed to allow us to do those things,” Floyd said. “It just depends on when we’re allowed to start if we’ll be able to do those tournaments as well.”
