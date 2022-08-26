London Martial Arts students recently competed in Tennessee to earn their spot in the National Pans Competition, Gi and No Gi Divisions. Anthony Mazzola, Dylan Brewer and Waylon Deaton brought back to London Gold in four divisions and Silver in two — putting Mazzola and Brewer in a spot at Nationals.
Mazzola described his experience with humbleness and gratitude for opportunities, saying that he was nervous because of the unknown of whom he would compete against and knowing this was his ticket to a bigger opportunity in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and referencing David and Goliath.
“David practiced over and over with his slingshot and stones as he tended his fathers sheep to keep predators away,” Mazzola said. “David’s shot became precise because of his practice and prepared him against Goliath. I know I have to practice, practice, practice just as David did to be precise, keep God first in my life for courage and strength.”
Coach Jonathan Byerly from London Martial Arts praised the youth for their dedication, adding that Brewer and Mazzola neither live locally but travel to London for practice. “It’s an honor to watch the pay off for all their hard work inside the gym,” he said.
