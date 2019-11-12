You can never look at a team’s win-loss record and truly get an accurate assessment of how that team fared in a particular season. That is exactly how South Laurel would sum up their 2019 season, which was filled with ups-and-downs on their way to a 2-8 finish.
South Laurel has been on the rise ever since Donnie Burdine took over as head coach.
The Cardinals finished with five wins in each of the past two seasons, and their 2018 graduating class was the winningest graduating class since 2005. But the Cardinals' high hopes entering the 2019 season were dashed once injuries at key positions occurred.
After starting the season 2-3, the Cardinals entered district play against North Laurel in their sixth game of the season. Senior quarterback and two-year starter, Logan Gentry, went down with a season-ending injury during the game and was replaced by freshman Dylan Burdine.
“We’ve had to play kids this year who had not played very much. We had more injuries this season than we did the first four or five years combined here,” said Burdine. “We lost our quarterback halfway through the season and that made it hard on the offense. It’s been tough, but there are great lessons to be learned from tough things in life.”
While there were many young and inexperienced players on the field for South Laurel this season, they also had a fairly large senior class with 13 players. Statistically speaking, the Cardinals got quite a bit of production from their seniors, led by running back Jordan Ramey with 1,438 and eight touchdowns on the ground this season. At the time of Gentry’s injury, he had amassed over 600 yards and six touchdowns through five games and more than 200-yard rushing, with two scores.
Defensively, South Laurel will lose one of the top defenders in the region in linebacker Jacob Turner, who had 72 tackles and eight sacks on the season. Safety Daterian Brigance led all tacklers with 82, while defensive linemen Eban Brown and Andrew Harney each had over 60 tackles on the season.
Not only was this senior class productive, but they also played a big role in helping turn South Laurel into a winning program. This class was the second-winningest class since the 2005 graduating class and only one win behind last year’s seniors.
“I am very proud of this senior group. In three of their four years they have been .500,” said Burdine. “Six of them have suffered injuries that caused them to miss multiple games and they have continued to work. I have enjoyed this season and this group of kids more than any other so far.”
Talent will be returning when the Cardinals take the field next season.
Dylan Burdine will return at quarterback after replacing Gentry this season and will be in the backfield with running back Brenton Willoughby who was impressive as a freshman.
Burdine will be throwing the ball to this year’s leading receiver in Traeton Napier, who finished the year with 57 receptions for 588 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, they will return a talented cornerback in Kasey Fields who had 52 tackles and three interceptions this season.
Burdine said that despite the disappointment of wins and losses this season, there were many things to celebrate, including the talent they have returning next year. Many young players saw varsity time for the Cardinals this season and that will only serve them well in 2020.
“We had a lot of bright spots on the field this season. Brenton Willoughby came in and ran the ball like a beast for us. Dylan (Burdine) played well for a freshman, and we had some good sophomores and juniors out there,” said Burdine. “We had three offensive linemen on the field who were all sophomores. We lost some good players last year, but we had some guys who played a lot for us this season and got some good experience.”
Ultimately, Burdine said the goal this offseason is to continue to improve and to grow the roster. South Laurel had just 42 players on their final roster. Like many schools in Kentucky, and especially for a Class 5A football team, Burdine feels that his team needs to get more players out to stay competitive and continue climbing as a program.
“We have pushed the bar. We are better than we used to be, but we have to have more numbers. A lot of teams in the state are struggling with low numbers,” said Burdine. “We have a lot of kids who play basketball, baseball, and soccer who can play for us. We do a good job of sharing athletes, but we could do better. We just have to get more players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.