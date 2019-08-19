LONDON — North Laurel football coach Chris Larkey gave his football team a passing grade during their final scrimmage on Friday.
Larkey said a score wasn’t kept but said he liked what he saw out of his team against Clay County.
“The best thing is both teams came out injury-free,” he said. “We had one of the biggest crowds we’ve ever had.
“Our team showed composure and ran the ball well,” he added. “We are in good shape, but we are still working on our defense. Overall though, I thought we played better defensively. We were able to work on our passing game, too.”
Larkey said his team scored four to five times on offense and looked good throwing and passing the ball.
“We did a lot of things right,” he said. “We have things we need to work on, but I’m pleased with the effort. As coaches, we’ve got to work on getting our kids in the huddle quicker, though. With the new rule now, things were happening faster than we thought. The 40-second clock starts as soon as your guy gets tackled.”
Larkey’s squad will now shift their focus to Friday’s season-opener against Dunbar.
“I’m happy with where we are at,” Larkey said. “I thought our offensive line did well tonight. Our defensive line has gotten better, but our defensive backs have got to hit harder. But those are things that can get fixed.
“We’ve got new guys in different spots and they calmed down and done better as the game went on,” he added. “The effort is there which is big. I’m glad to see the type of effort we are giving.”
