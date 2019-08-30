LOOKING TO GET BACK ON TRACK: North set to host Floyd Central

LONDON — North Laurel ran for more than 300 yards and led by as many as two touchdowns, but couldn’t come away with a win over Dunbar last week.
Coach Chris Larkey is hoping his team’s fortunes change this Friday when the Jaguars play host to another set of Jaguars from Floyd Central.
“After Friday, one Jaguar team is going to be 0-2 and another is going to be 1-1. I hope it’s us,” Larkey said. “I thought in our loss to Dunbar, they just threw it down our throats. We just didn’t match up well with their athleticism.
“We did everything right,” he added. “We ran for more than 300 yards and controlled the clock, but we just couldn’t match their speed. Our kids are still upbeat, though. They know one game isn’t going to define our season.”
North Laurel (0-1) will be going against a Floyd Central (0-1) squad that dropped a 44-20 decision to Clay County.
The Tigers ran for 384 yards in the win, which bodes well for a North Laurel team whose strength is its ground game.
“I’m sure they’re going to stack the box with 10 players,” Larkey said. “And some will ask why we don’t throw when teams do that, but why should we? We like it when teams do that because if you break a tackle then nobody is in front of you.
"We’ve watched the film on them and they run the wishbone and belly and try to spread you out on empty sets,” he added. “They’ll try to get the quarterback loose. They’re not a bad team. Clay played well against them.”
Larkey said the key for his team is to correct the mistakes they made last week and be ready to come out and play another mistake-free game on Friday.
“When you rush for more than 300 yards, you should win,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to improve. We made the same mistakes that we were making last year. We’ve got to do better than that. This will be a good challenge for us. They’re going to be physical and we have to be prepared for that.
“I do believe our kids will come out more determined, though,” Larkey added. “We had a great game plan this past week and executed it, and led 14-0, but in the third quarter, we didn’t play well and couldn’t come back from it. We just couldn’t match them. We can’t do that this week. Our special team's play was good last week, and we didn’t have any turnovers. We have to keep doing those things. We need to keep the ball in our hands and play good sound defense. If we don’t do that then we might not win a game this season.”
Kick-off is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start on Friday.
