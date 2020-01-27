MANCHESTER — The road hasn’t been kind to Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars the past week.
North Laurel started a seven-game road trip with a loss to Perry Central last week and was stunned by Middlesboro on Friday after dropping a 73-68 decision.
The Jaguars were able to snap a season-worst two-game losing skid, but it wasn’t easy, as they managed to knock off Oneida Baptist, 77-64, while improving to 14-6 during the process.
The lead changed hands 10 times before seeing North Laurel outscore the Mountaineers, 24-13, during the fourth quarter to record the 13-point victory.
Both Noah Black and Clay Sizemore came off the bench and added some much-needed work on offense for the Jaguars while Cole Kelley led the way with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting while finishing with seven rebounds.
Black followed with 16 points while hitting four 3-pointers and Sizemore added 12 points while knocking down four 3-pointers. Reed Sheppard added 15 points and 12 assists.
“We received a much-needed spark off the bench from Noah Black and Clay Sizemore,” Valentine said. “Noah and Clay were the difference in the game. We just have to continue to get better each day.”
The game was tied at 18 going into the second quarter before seeing North Laurel hold a slim 38-35 advantage at halftime.
Oneida Baptist cut its deficit to 53-51 going into the fourth quarter before seeing the Jaguars out the game away during the game’s final eight minutes.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action on the road Tuesday against 49th District for Clay County. The game is scheduled for a 7:45 p.m. tip-off.
North Laurel 77, Oneida Baptist 64
North Laurel 18 20 15 24 77
Oneida Baptist 18 17 16 13 64
North Laurel (77) — Sheppard 15, Bruner 5, Kelley 20, Davidson 4, Alexander 5, Black 16, Sizemore 12.
Oneida Baptist (64) — Estep 14, Hall 19, S. Onouha 13, Toropo 1, Woods 17.
Friday’s Game
Middlesboro 73, North Laurel 68
North Laurel got behind early on Friday night and couldn’t get caught back up, taking a 73-67 loss to Middlesboro.
“We are frustrated with the outcome of tonight’s (Friday) game,” said North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine. “Our shooting and defensive struggles continued. It’s not for lack of effort. Our guys are putting in the work, it just hasn’t carried over to the games recently. We will stay the course.”
The Jaguars quickly got behind after allowing Middlesboro 19 points in the first quarter while a six-point effort by Reed Sheppard and five points by Cole Kelley in the first quarter helped to give North Laurel 15 points for the quarter.
North Laurel matched their first-quarter effort with another 15 points. Sheppard led his team in the quarter with 11 points and four points by Ryan Davidson. Middlesboro led with two points going into halftime, 32-30.
The Jaguars struggled offensively in the third quarter with only eight points while Middlesboro added 14 points to extend their lead to eight points heading into the fourth quarter, 46-38.
Despite a big 29-point fourth quarter for the Jaguars, Middlesboro was sure to answer with 24 points for the quarter to keep themselves in the lead.
Middlesboro was led in points by Jabari Kyle with 35 points while North Laurel’s Sheppard led his team with 30 points in Friday night’s loss.
Middlesboro 73, North Laurel 67
Middlesboro 19 13 14 27 73
North Laurel 15 15 8 29 67
Middlesboro (73) – Davis 5, Brock 8, Kyle 35, Patterson 14, Barnard 3, West 6, Helton 2.
North Laurel (67) – Sheppard 30, Bruner 7, Kelley 13, Davidson 11, Alexander 3, Harris 4.
