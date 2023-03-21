CLINTON TN.— The LPC Creators record-breaking 5 overtime battle with CC Elite was nothing less than an instant classic.
The LPC Creators competed in the Super Challenge tournament last week in Clinton, Tennessee, and came runners up — falling to CC Elite 53-50.
You could feel the tension in the air, both teams were ready to come out and give it their all. There were some fireworks when the 2 teams met in an earlier game, and they were both ready for battle.
The 2 teams battled the entire game, forcing 5 overtimes in the championship. The Creators were down by 8 points with less than one minute left in regulation, but made an 8-0 rally to come back before Mayson Brown connected with his first 3 points of the game in a last second attempt to force the first overtime. In the second overtime, Chase Wilder's last second three point attempt forced yet another overtime.
Chase Wilder scored 20 points to lead LPC Creators. They had a great day shooting from inside the arc, finishing 12-23 on twos.
Trendon Dykes and Wilder each hit multiple three-pointers for LPC Creators. The team shot 7-19 (37%) from beyond the arc. Also contributing for LPC Creators 15U were Brayden Turner (12 points), Dykes (8 points), Evan Zarate (7 points), and Mayson Brown (3 points). Jakob Angel also had 14 points over the weekend.
“I am very proud of this team. Their hard work and determination is second to none.” Coach Logan Paugh said. “We had 3 out of our 7 players with 4 fouls going into overtime, but somehow they still managed to finish the game. We may not have won the game, but at the end of the day, we all got better, and learned a lot of lessons that day.”
The 5-overtime game sets the record for the amount of overtimes in that tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.