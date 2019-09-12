SOUTH LAUREL—The South Laurel Cardinals dropped a 1-0 decision to Madison Southern on Tuesday night after a scoreless second half.
“I think there were times that we played really well and then there were times that we made mistakes that just cost us,” said South Laurel Coach Joey Marcum. “We missed some shooting opportunities and we had one breakdown on defense that gave them a goal and that’s all it takes with a team like that.”
Madison Southern’s Jared Powell found a goal for the Eagles in the 26-minute mark to give Madison Southern a 1-0 lead.
Despite many shot attempts, the Cardinals went into halftime without a single goal, 1-0.
Both teams were strong defensively and held off all shot attempts for a scoreless second half despite a last-ditch effort by the Cardinals offense to score and South Laurel took the 1-0 loss.
“Their defense is fast—really, really fast,” Marcum said. “They make it hard for teams to score against them. That was the biggest challenge. We went with a little bit of a different lineup because we knew they would be fast, tried to put a little more speed up top but we still had a hard time matching them on speed.”
Marcum believes his team is almost where it needs to be.
“We are just one little step away,” he said. “It’s right there in front of us. We’re playing really well and then we just make a mistake. I’m proud of them. They don’t quit until the end of the match. They will play with all they’ve got.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.