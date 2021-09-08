Makayla Mastin scores five goals during North Laurel's 10-0 blowout win over M'boro

The North Laurel Lady Jaguars picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday night when they took on the Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets and came away with a 10-0 win in a dominant performance.
The Lady Jaguars have had several close calls this season. They lost a one-goal match last week in a 2-1 loss to Lincoln County, and played to a 1-1 tie to Pulaski County the week before.
It was a much needed win for Coach Jessica Miller’s squad on Tuesday, on a night when both their offense and defense showed up and showed out. Miller said while her team has been solid on defense for most of the year, it was their offense that made the difference in the blowout win.
“Our defense has clearly done a great job overall this season, but we have struggled some offensively. At some point, you’ve got to get points on the board,” said Miller. “Our offense has been working hard to create the chemistry needed to quickly make plays that result in goal scoring. Tonight, the offense really came together and did a great job.”
Makayla Mastin led the way for the Lady Jaguars, scoring five goals. Mikaela Moore scored two goals, while Bree Edwards, Taryn Reed, and Eliza Mills each scored one.
With a big lead late in the game, Miller decided to change up her lineup which allowed Reed and Mills to pick up the first goals of their careers. She said that she hopes the momentum her team picked up with their first win will continue to build as the season progresses.
“In the final minutes of the game, I moved most of our starting back line up to the top and our starting forwards to the back, which resulted in defenders, Taryn Reed and Eliza Mills, scoring their first high school goals,” said Miller. “I’m hoping the confidence the team gained tonight will carry over throughout the rest of the season.”
With the win, the Lady Jaguars are now 1-5-1 on the season. They will take a week off before traveling to play George Rogers Clark next Tuesday.
