When Chris Larkey took over as North Laurel head football coach in 2009, his main goal was to turn the Jaguar football program into a consistent winner.
Little did he know that some 10 years later, he would accomplish the feat while becoming the career leader in varsity wins in Laurel County history.
Larkey accomplished the feat two weeks ago during North Laurel’s overtime win over Lincoln County. He now has 67 career wins after seeing the Jaguars knock off Perry Central on the road this past week.
The win over the Patriots allowed Larkey to surpass former Laurel County/South Laurel coach Jack Eicher with the most wins from any football coach at any school in Laurel County history, which includes Hazel Green, Bush, Lily, London, Laurel County, South Laurel, and North Laurel.
“I never thought of becoming the winningest coach, my only goal was to make North Laurel respectable and try to start a winning tradition with the kids here,” Larkey said.
Larkey took over a program that had only won only two games the year before and nine games from 2005-08.
He posted an 11-19 mark during this first three years but compiled a 56-30 record since while guiding North Laurel to two district championships along with a regional final appearance in 2015 when the Jaguars posted a program-best 11-2 mark.
“I think it’s a great accomplishment and shows how hard the players and coaches I have had worked for us to even get to this point,” Larkey said. “I hate personal accomplishments because I don't want to take away anything from the players’ season. It has never been about me, it’s about the program.”
Larkey said he found out late last season that he was closing in on the county record, but admitted he had no clue who had the most wins.
“I never even knew what my record as a coach was,” he said. “I never knew who the coaches were that was the winningest in Laurel County, but to pass up Coach Eicher was something great because I know Coach Eicher and have coached against him. I have so much respect and admiration for him because of the way he ran his program and the influence he had on his players. he was a great coach.
“I also passed up Coach (David) Fryrear, who recruited me in college and was a great coach,” Larkey added. “I also passed up Coach (Hughes) Bennett, who helped my dad as an assistant at Laurel County, and I grew up around when I was a little kid at practice and he introduced me to those smelly cigars he smoked all the time. Just being able to be mentioned in that circle of names is an accomplishment.”
Larkey also admitted getting the record-breaking win was special in more ways than just one.
“When I did get the win it was a great feeling, especially knowing that it was over and I didn't have to have that hanging over my head,” he admitted. “I don’t think anyone even knew about the record until after the game. But to get it in an overtime game on Friday the 13th made it great. It was also in 2002 that my dad got his 200th win versus Lincoln County on Sept. 13th — same month and day, and a last-second win.”
Larkey said having his family in attendance made the accomplishment even better, especially seeing that his father Tom, whose 303 career wins rank 11th in the state, was able to celebrate with him
“It was a great feeling to have my dad and my whole family there. They are my biggest fans and supporters. I could see how happy and proud he was. But I’m still the second most famous Coach Larkey, and that’s fine with me,” Larkey smiled.
