Work is underway at North Laurel High School’s football/soccer field to prepare it for future installation of what will be its new playing surface — synthetic turf. Heavy equipment was moved in last Wednesday while work began on Friday. The completion date for the installation of the new playing surface is expected to be July 31.
Ricky (Rick) Edward Hodge, age 65, went to spend eternity with his savior Jesus Christ on May 22, 2020. He passed away in his sleep, peacefully at home. The son of the late Edward and Eloise (Robinson) Hodge, he was born December 19, 1954, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He married the love of his life…
Aaron Cody Garland, 26, of London, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington. He was the husband of Mahaley Garland. Funeral 1 p.m. Friday. Burial at Hammons Cemetery in Portersburg. Visitation 11 a.m. Friday.
