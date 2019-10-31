BARBOURVILLE — Despite some early struggles, Mitzi Jones’ South Laurel Lady Cardinals still managed to cruise past Lynn Camp.
South Laurel was able to overcome a slow start in the first set and punch a ticket into their second straight 13th Region Volleyball Tournament title game by dominating during the second and third sets.
The Lady Cardinals rallied from a 21-20 deficit during first set action and never looked back, defeating the Lady Wildcats, 25-21, 25-7, 25-12 during semifinal action of the 13th Region Volleyball Tournament.
The win sets up a fourth match between South Laurel and Corbin. The Lady Redhounds are 3-0 against the Lady Cardinals which also includes last week’s 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 win during the finals of the 50th District Volleyball Tournament.
“I knew we would come out flat,” Jones said. “This is the biggest game some of them have played in, especially the younger girls. I knew we’d come out slow, I’m just glad we overcame it.
“In the second and third sets, I thought we played lights out,” she added. “We had a few moments of letting down, but I thought, all in all, we survived and advanced. Any time you get a win at this time of the year, it’s a good thing.”
Nerves might have played a role in both teams’ inconsistent play in the first set.
The Lady Cardinals (14-22) led 7-5 before seeing Lynn Camp score six consecutive points off Scarlett Wilson’s service game to give the Lady Wildcats (11-9) an 11-6 advantage.
South Laurel began to chip away at its deficit behind the play of Caroline Pagan, Chaney Trosper, and Jada Dixon.
Dixon’s point tied the first set at 14 apiece before seeing Lynn Camp rally and build a 22-21 advantage, as Natalie Fanella, and Alexis Blankenship each recorded kills during the run.
But just when it seemed as if the Lady Wildcats were going to pull away, South Laurel rallied behind the ply of Dixon and Breial Davis to score the set’s final four points while pulling out a 25-21 win.
South Laurel came out in the second set on fire.
The Lady Cardinals took control from the get-go behind the serving of Autumn Bales and the net play of Haley Bales.
Haley Bales recorded three kills during a 9-2 run that saw South Laurel take a commanding 19-5 advantage.
A couple of points by Davis and Dixon pushed the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 20-6. South Laurel able to wrap-up a 25-7 win after taking advantage of a couple of miscues by Lynn Camp and an ace from Autumn Bales.
The Lady Wildcats continued to fight in the third set and found themselves tied at 10 apiece before seeing South Laurel’s Davis take control at the net to allow the Lady Cardinals pull away and to pick up a 25-12 victory.
