CORBIN — It’s that time of the year folks, yep, it’s March Madness time.
OK, OK, yes it’s not the NCAA March Madness but at least it’s something.
I’ve put my thinking cap on and decided it’s time to have a little fun that includes you, the reader.
Beginning in the Times-Tribune’s Saturday, March 21st edition and the Sentinel-Echo’s Monday, March 23rd edition, we will be running the March Madness Boys 32-Team 13th Region Realignment Tournament along with the March Madness Girls 32-Team 13th Region Realignment Tournament.
So what does that exactly mean?
Well, I’ve decided to see just who is the best 13th Region Boys and Girls Basketball teams since realignment took place in 2006 until now.
That means I will be conducting tournaments of the 15 Region champions and 15 region runner-ups in both the boys and girls 13th Region Tournaments along with two at-large teams for both the boys and girls.
Each tournament will field 32 teams and will be seeded by the final Litkenhouse Ratings of each year except for 2020 and I’ll be using Cantrall Ratings for that (Litkenhouse rating wasn’t used this past year). The two at-large bids for both the boys and girls are decided by the highest-rated teams from the Litkenhouse Ratings that didn’t win the boys or girls Region and also didn’t finish runner-up.
Each edition of the paper will have wrap-up stories of two boys games and two girls games. I will do the predictions along with you, the readers.
But you’ll have to tune in on the Sentinel-Echo Sports Facebook Page or the Times-Tribune Facebook Page around 9:45 p.m. each night (Every Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, unless noted otherwise) as I conduct a Facebook Live show previewing the four upcoming games. That’s where I want to see your opinions on the games and they’ll be filtered in with my pick.
I’ll continue to predict the games and do Facebook Live previews of each game until a boys and girls team is crowned champion. in each paper for the next few weeks.
So please tune in to my nightly Facebook Live show, and let’s have some fun. It’s not the real March Madness, but hey, at least it’s something.
Knox Central’s 2018 team is the top-seeded squad in the boys' bracket while Knox Central (2017), South Laurel (2016) and Corbin (2018) round out the top four seeded boys teams.
Knox Central’s 2017 and 2018 teams were at-large bids.
South Laurel’s 2020 team is the top-seeded girls' team while Clay County (2012), Harlan County (2018) and Bell County (2015) rounded out the top four seeded girls teams.
South Laurel (2018) and Clay County (2013) were the two at-large bid girls teams.
Listed below are the brackets for each respective tournament.
March Madness Boys 32-Team 13th Region Realignment Tournament
Upper Bracket
No. 1 Knox Central (2018) vs. No. 32 North Laurel (2012)
No. 16 Clay County (2012) vs. No. 17 Clay County (2014)
No. 9 Corbin (2009) vs. No. 24 Harlan County (2013)
No. 8 North Laurel (2019) vs. No. 25 Corbin (2014)
No. 4 Corbin (2018) vs. No. 29 Barbourville (2006)
No. 13 South Laurel (2007) vs. No. 20 Harlan County (2020)
No. 12 Clay County (2016) vs. No. 21 South Laurel (2009)
No. 5 South Laurel (2006) vs. No. 28 Bell County (2011)
Lower bracket
No. 2 Knox Central (2017) vs. No. 31 North Laurel (2010)
No. 15 Corbin (2010) vs. No. 18 Clay County (2015)
No. 10 Knox Central (2019) vs. No. 23 Clay County (2013)
No. 7 Knox Central (2020) vs. No. 26 South Laurel (2008)
No. 3 South Laurel (2016) vs. No. 30 Corbin (2011)
No. 14 Harlan County (2017) vs. No. 19 Corbin (2008)
No. 11 South Laurel (2018) vs. No. 22 Williamsburg (2015)
No. 6 Corbin (2017) vs. No. 27 Corbin (2007)
March Madness Girls 32-Team 13th Region Realignment Tournament
Upper Bracket
No. 1 South Laurel (2020) vs. No. 32 Clay County (2007)
No. 16 North Laurel (2018) vs. No. 17 Clay County (2009)
No. 9 Clay County (2013) vs. No. 24 Harlan (2017)
No. 8 South Laurel (2018) vs. No. 25 Corbin (2006)
No. 4 Bell County (2015) vs. No. 29 Harlan County (2010)
No. 13 Clay County (2008) vs. No. 20 Harlan County (2016)
No. 12 Clay County (2006) vs. No. 21 Harlan County (2012)
No. 5 North Laurel (2020) vs. No. 28 South Laurel (2011)
Lower Bracket
No. 2 Clay County (2012) vs. No. 31 Harlan County (2009)
No. 15 Corbin (2014) vs. No. 18 Bell County (2013)
No. 10 North Laurel (2019) vs. No. 23 South Laurel (2008)
No. 7 Harlan County (2017) vs. No. 26 Harlan (2015)
No. 3 Harlan County (2018) vs. No. 30 Harlan (2014)
No. 14 Harlan (2016) vs. No. 19 South Laurel (2007)
No. 11 Clay County (2010) vs. No. 22 Corbin (2013)
No. 6 Clay County (2011) vs. No. 27 Harlan County (2019)
