LEXINGTON — South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan continued to show her dominance in Saturday’s KHSAA Class 3A Cross Country State Meet at the Kentucky Horse Park, claiming fourth place with a time of 19:22.36, while both the South Laurel and North Laurel boys and girls cross country teams had impressive showings in their final meet of the season.
“Phoebe (McCowan) ran a race with such intent on Saturday,” said South Laurel girls cross country coach Carrie Kirby. “Her goal was to earn a spot on the podium which required finishing among the top 15 runners. Throughout the entire race Phoebe maintained a third or fourth place position. To accomplish this task took a tremendous amount of physical and mental endurance. I'm so happy for her to enjoy her season's hard work come to fruition and earn the fourth place spot at the Class 3A State Meet with a time of 19:22.”
The South Laurel girls cross country team had two other runners to qualify for Saturday’s state meet—Lindsay Cox and Ellie Stanko, who finished in 112th and 202nd place respectively.
“South Laurel was well-represented with our three individual qualifiers,” Kirby said. “All three ladies had personal records either by place or time in Saturdays's race. Senior Ellie Stanko ran the best race of her cross country career with a time of 23:13. Her daily leadership of this team will be difficult to replace. Sophomore Lindsay Cox is a dual-athlete and was able to compete with the team in only three regular season meets. She made significant improvements with each race and at Region to earn the second spot on the team. Her performance, a time of 21:48, after only five races this season shows that she has so much potential in the sport of running.”
The South Laurel boys cross country team just missed their goal of placing in the top 15 at the state meet, taking 16th place overall with 437 points. South Laurel’s Drew Meader continued to lead for his team, placing 33rd with a time of 17:05.98.
“I could not be more proud of my team and their performance on Saturday,” said South Laurel boys cross country coach David Evans. “These boys put their heart and soul into this program and they left it all out there. Yeah we came up a few points short of our goal but I feel like we had such a special and awesome season it’s hard to be disappointed over a few points. All seven of our runners ran PR’s (personal records) for the state course, some of them running over a minute faster on that course.”
The North Laurel girls cross country team claimed 30th place in Saturday’s meet with 706 points. Meg Anderson led the Lady Jaguars in 101st place with a time of 21:36.59.
On the boys’ side, North Laurel finished in 35th place with 914 points. The Jaguars were led by Justin Sparkman who finished with a 134th place effort with a time of 18:03.30.
“When we go to the state, our main goal is for each individual to try and be close to their PR (personal record) because as a team we are probably not going to be competing for the state championship,” said North Laurel boys and girls cross country coach Rachel Gaynor. “This past Saturday, we only had one PR and that was Meg Anderson who beat her previous best by 18 seconds.
“As I look back over the season, we definitely had some highs and lows but both teams improved and gained some valuable experience. We had three seniors—J.T. LaPrade, Laney Moore, and Jeana Nantz—and we will miss them next year. They are very good people, hard workers, and we wish them the best of luck next year in college. With a lot of returning runners for next year and the experience gained this year, we look forward to promising seasons on the boys and girls side.”
Class 3A Team Results
Boys
1. Trinity (Louisville) 111, 2. St. Xavier 113, 3. Conner 183, 4. Madison Central 193, 5. Daviess County 256, 6. Covington Catholic 275, 7. Marshall County 280, 8. Oldham County 293, 9. Lafayette 343, 10. South Oldham 377, 11. Male 383, 12. Apollo 396, 13. McCracken County 417, 14. Eastern 431, 15. Meade County 432, 16. South Laurel 437, 17. Dupont Manual 440, 18. Butler 493, 19. Greenwood 511, 20. Bullitt Central 529, 21. Bowling Green 577, 22. Frederick Douglass 592, 23. Madisonville North Hopkin 601, 24. North Hardin 624, 25. Fern Creek 652, 26. Grayson County 664, 27. Simon Kenton 667, 28. Muhlenberg County 707, 29. Ryle 713, 30. Tates Creek 719, 31 West Jessamine 757, 32. Anderson County 848, 33. Paul Laurence Dunbar 873, 34. Campbell County 893, 35. North Laurel 914, 36. Fairdale 927, 37. George Rogers Clark 971, 38. Harlan County 1035.
Girls
1. Oldham County 58, 2. Dupont Manual 151, 3. Sacred Heart 153, 4. Daviess County 185, 5. South Warren 187, 6. Lafayette 196, 7. Eastern 216, 8. South Oldham 333, 9. Woodford County 364, 10. Assumption 372, 11. West Jessamine 381, 12. Campbell County 386, 13. Greenwood 406, 14. Conner 433, 15. Ryle 481, 16. Bullitt East 482, 17. Butler 495, 18. Madison Central 543, 19. Cooper 548, 20. Madisonville North Hopkin 555, 21, Bowling Green 562, 22. McCracken County 602, 23. Paul Laurence Dunbar 622, 24. Male 634, 25. Meade County 639, 26. Pulaski County 672, 27. Henderson County 675, 28. North Hardin 677, 29. Southwestern 692, 30. North Laurel 706, 31. Notre Dame 751, 32. Marshall County 754, 33. Tates Creek 777, 34. Great Crossing 846, 35. Henry Clay 903, 36. Graves County 922. 37. Bullitt Central 1003.
Class 3A Individual Results
Boys
South Laurel
Drew Meader, 33rd, 17:05.98; Will Stanko, 56th, 17:23.41; Jacob Tapscott, 111th, 17:51.63; Jeremy Steele, 118, 17:54.19; Seth Meader, 160th, 18:12.12; Blaine Phelps, 170th, 18:17.87; Ford Breeding, 259th, 19:24.08.
North Laurel
Justin Sparkman, 134th, 18:03.30; Anthony Schonter, 153rd, 18:09.52; Aspen Sizemore, 199th, 18:33.59; Jace King, 268th, 19:38.33; Cam Kelley, 276th, 19:52.72; J.T. LaPrade, 284th, 20:14.42; Alex Garcia, 290th, 20:28.50.
Girls
South Laurel
Phoebe McCowan, 4th, 19:22.36; Lindsay Cox, 112th, 21:48.46; Ellie Stanko, 202nd, 23:13.69.
North Laurel
Meg Anderson, 101st, 21:36.59; Olivia Rudder, 118th, 21:52.54; Taylor Allen, 139th, 22:16.22; Kennedy Sizemore, 204th, 23:14.93; Jenna Nantz, 231st, 23:47.03; Eliza Mills, 251st, 24:35.15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.