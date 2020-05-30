LONDON — South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan was expected to have another impressive track and field season this year.
The junior had already made history in 2018 when she captured first place in the KHSAA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet’s 800 Meter Run while setting a new state record with a time of 2:11.06. The following year, McCowan captured that same title with a time of 2:13.28, as well as being named runner-up in the 1,600 Meter Run with a time of 5:08.63, which tied McCowan for a school record.
South Laurel Coach Dave Evans expected this year to be no different for McCowan.
“We have a lot of talent on our team, but we may have the most talented girl in the state,” Evans said. “I would argue that Phoebe McCowan was poised to prove that she is one of the best ever in Kentucky track and field history. Now, I realize she is just a junior, and history will look back at this time as the COVID-19 year, but I know that it was the only thing that was going to stop Phoebe this season. She has worked harder than ever before. She proved she could run with the nation’s best this past February during an indoor track meet at UK were she out-kicked one of the nation’s best female 800 Meter runners. It makes me think she’s one of the nation’s best.”
McCowan also had some big goals for herself this season, while also looking forward to the opportunity to compete alongside her teammates.
“I’ve had time goals written on my wall since November,” she said. “For myself, I was looking to beat my PR (personal record) in the 1,600 Meter, 800 Meter, and 400 Meter, along with focusing on strengthening some of my weaknesses going into my senior year.”
The two-time state champion was also looking forward to an opportunity to compete at the state level once again but is instead mourning the loss of what could have been in her junior season.
“Phoebe is so talented and she does not even know how great she is — and that’s what makes her so great,” Evans said. “Phoebe may come back next track season and reach her goals of winning state in multiple events but I know she lost a chance to do it this year and we missed a year to witness her greatness.”
“Not being able to compete in state — or at all — is hard,” she said. “I’ve had dreams that I wanted to accomplish since I began running and the canceling of this season and state has prevented me from even trying to meet my goals. I know, though, that every other athlete had goals and dreams unmet due to COVID. Though it’s tough, everyone is going through the same situation; we can relate and get through it together. The only thing to do is readjust and prepare for next year’s state meet. I think that this is a good example of nothing being certain in life and to never take anything for granted. Missing my shot at state is disappointing, but I’m thankful I have one more year. I truly feel for the seniors who missed their last opportunity to make their mark at this level. They are the ones who really have it hard, and I’m going to miss running with them a lot.”
McCowan admitted that learning the season had been canceled is still something she is very upset about but she understands the reasoning behind the cancellation and now has even more motivation to compete at the highest level in her senior season.
“The cancellation of this season has definitely fueled more fire in me,” she said. “This time off has allowed me to focus on things I ordinarily wouldn’t have time to focus on, and the lack of competing has left me itching to race. I think that the cancellation of this season has taught me that there is no other moment but ‘now.’ Theres no putting off work or effort today for tomorrow and you need to be your best every day. You never know when your next opportunity to race or run will be, so greet every race and practice like it’s your last. This mindset has ultimately led me to fall in love with the process even more than I already was, so I definitely think I will go into my senior year with more of a fire pushing me.”
Without an opportunity to meet the goals she had set for herself in her junior season and now looking ahead at her senior year, McCowan is hopeful that her senior year will be the best one yet.
“Junior year is the most important year for track and field, so with an empty slot, my goals have changed considerably,” she said. “All in all, I want to fulfill or even surpass the goals I had for my canceled junior season, and ultimately prepare myself for running in college. My senior year is the last opportunity I will ever have to run for the Cardinals, so I want to make the most of every moment I have left. Whether it be personal records, racing, or even a simple workout, I’m going to be thankful to have an opportunity to do the sport I love.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.