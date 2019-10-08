LOUISVILLE—The South Laurel boys and girls cross country teams had good showings in this past weekend’s Greater Louisville Classic.
On the girls’ side, South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan once again continued her dominance in Saturday’s meet by placing fifth with a time of 18:58.50.
While the boys cross country team placed 17th as a team, with Drew Meader once again coming in at the top for the Cardinals. Meader finished in 29th place with a time of 16:32.80.
“Going into this meet we knew it would be a big field and a challenge,” said South Laurel boys cross country coach David Evans. “As a team we did not step up to the challenge, but we have several weeks of season left and I hope they realize they are leaving their legacy and mark on the South Laurel XC (cross country) program. So far we have had a special season and we don't want them to be remembered for being a pretty good team instead of the great team I know they are.”
“Drew Meader had an excellent race this past weekend and was able to run a huge PR (personal record) as well as break the South Laurel XC 5K record from 2003 (16:44) with his time of 16:32.80,” Evans added. “I could not be more proud of Drew, he has worked so hard and it's awesome to see him reaching his goals.”
The girls cross country team didn’t have enough runners compete on Saturday to score as a team but South Laurel girls cross country coach Carrie Kirby said she was really proud of the individual results from this past weekend.
“Phoebe (McCowan) went to work immediately with the start of the gun to find a route through the field of 319 runners to achieve her 5th place finish in Saturday's race with a time of 18:58,” said Kirby. “It was unfortunate that we lacked one runner to score as a team but the individual runners made up the difference with their performances. Emma Woods and Ellie Stanko both ran PR's (personal records) for the 2019 season. It's this type of execution that you like to see from your athletes at this point in the season.”
South Laurel Girls Individual Results
Phoebe McCowan, 5th place, 18:58.50.
Emma Woods, 103rd place, 21:29.60.
Ellie Stanko, 219th place, 23:42.90
Preslie Brown, 256th place, 24:53.60.
South Laurel Boys Individual Results
Drew Meader, 29th place, 16:32.80.
Will Stanko, 78th, 17:17.60.
Jeremy Steele, 103rd place, 17:27.30.
Jacob Tapscott , 194th place, 18:14.10.
Seth Meader, 208th place, 18:21.40.
Blaine Phelps, 231st place, 18:32.30.
Ford Breeding, 265th place, 18:58.40.
Boys Team Results
1. Madison Central 159; 2. Brentwood High School 196; 3. Daviess County 199; 4. South Oldham 297; 5. Covington Catholic 317; 6. Francis Howell High School 350; 7. Oldham County 370; 8. Meade County 404; 9. Webster County 416; 10. Corbin 433; 11. Wilson Central High School 443; 12. McCracken County 468; 13. Sovereign Grace 472; 14. Hurricane 475 15. Winfield 518; 16. Pikeville 530; 17. South Laurel 543; 18. Martin Luther King High School 551; 19. Thomas Nelson 557; 20. Simon Kenton 570; 21. Eastern 573; 22. Brentwood Academy 584; 23. North Oldham 585; 24. Boyd County 593; 25. Frederick Douglass 596; 26. Madisonville-North Hopkins 638; 27. North Hardin 655;
28. Warren East 755; 29. Bethlehem 836; 30. Cooper 855; 31. Campbell County 857; 32. St. Albans 871; 33. Christian Academy (Louisville) 879; 34. Muhlenberg County 902; 35. Trigg County 935; 36.
Williamstown 955; 37. LaSalle 982; 38. George Rogers Clark 1025; 39. Calloway County 1065; 40. Louisville Ballard 1089; 41. Louisville Collegiate 1093; 42. Kentucky Country Day 1098; 43. Harlan County 1110; 44. Home School Union 1118; 45. Bardstown 1123; 46. Ripley 1128; 47. Dixie Heights 1141; 48. Fairdale 1157; 49. Tates Creek 1166; 50. White House-Heritage High School 1228; 51. Hopkinsville 1230; 52. Montgomery County 1256; 53. Great Crossing 1267; 54. Southwestern 1327; 55. Sayre 1380; 56. Western Hills; 57. Henderson County 1640.
