Men's swimming sweeps, women fall in Senior Day double-dual

BARBOURVILLE – The Union College men's and women's swimming teams celebrated Elisabeth Kotmark's senior day and their final home meet of the 2019-20 season as they hosted Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponent (RV) Milligan College (Tenn.) and NCAA Division II member King University (Tenn.) for a double-dual meet on Saturday afternoon.

The (RV) men defeated Milligan 147.00 - 113.00, and King 146.00 – 109.00 while the women fell to the Buffaloes 122.00 – 108.00 and the Tornadoes 173.00 – 74.00.

New 2020 NAIA National Qualifying Times:

Adil Adilgereyev: 1650 freestyle (17:05.68) – A cut

Henrique Saraceni: 100 breaststroke (59.50) – A cut

Top Finishes:

Adil Adilgereyev: 1650 freestyle (17:05.68) first; 100 freestyle (50.75) second; 500 freestyle (4:54.99) first

Sean Boone: 100 breaststroke (1:00.07) second; 200 breaststroke (2:14.52) first

Andrew Smith: 100 backstroke (55.82) second

Jared Smith: 200 breaststroke (2:17.84) third

Lucas Mourao: 200 freestyle (1:50.23) third; 200 butterfly (2:02.90) second; 100 butterfly (54.47) second

Wiktor Perkowski: 100 freestyle (48.23) first; 100 butterfly (52.52) first; 200 IM (2:01.21) first

As a team, the men finished second in the 400 medley relay (3:34.45) and third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:22.01).

Women

Top Finishes:

Sloane Smith: 100 breaststroke (1:10.54) first; 200 breaststroke (2:34.30) first; 200 IM (2:18.42) second

Laura Ayres: 500 freestyle (5:52.58) second

Solveig Refve: 200 freestyle (2:03.94) second; 50 freestyle (25.90) second; 100 freestyle (57.37) second

As a team, the women finished third in the 400 medley relay (4:58.35) and second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:57.72).

NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS

Union returns to the pool on Thursday, Feb. 13 as they compete in the AAC Championship at the Kingsport Aquatic Center in Kingsport, Tenn. The first race is set for 9 a.m.

