Men's swimming sweeps, women fall in Senior Day double-dual

BARBOURVILLE – The Union College men's and women's swimming teams celebrated Elisabeth Kotmark's senior day and their final home meet of the 2019-20 season as they hosted Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponent (RV) Milligan College (Tenn.) and NCAA Division II member King University (Tenn.) for a double-dual meet on Saturday afternoon.
The (RV) men defeated Milligan 147.00 - 113.00, and King 146.00 – 109.00 while the women fell to the Buffaloes 122.00 – 108.00 and the Tornadoes 173.00 – 74.00.
New 2020 NAIA National Qualifying Times:
Adil Adilgereyev: 1650 freestyle (17:05.68) – A cut
Henrique Saraceni: 100 breaststroke (59.50) – A cut
Top Finishes:
Adil Adilgereyev: 1650 freestyle (17:05.68) first; 100 freestyle (50.75) second; 500 freestyle (4:54.99) first
Sean Boone: 100 breaststroke (1:00.07) second; 200 breaststroke (2:14.52) first
Andrew Smith: 100 backstroke (55.82) second
Jared Smith: 200 breaststroke (2:17.84) third
Lucas Mourao: 200 freestyle (1:50.23) third; 200 butterfly (2:02.90) second; 100 butterfly (54.47) second
Wiktor Perkowski: 100 freestyle (48.23) first; 100 butterfly (52.52) first; 200 IM (2:01.21) first
As a team, the men finished second in the 400 medley relay (3:34.45) and third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:22.01).
Women
Top Finishes:
Sloane Smith: 100 breaststroke (1:10.54) first; 200 breaststroke (2:34.30) first; 200 IM (2:18.42) second
Laura Ayres: 500 freestyle (5:52.58) second
Solveig Refve: 200 freestyle (2:03.94) second; 50 freestyle (25.90) second; 100 freestyle (57.37) second
As a team, the women finished third in the 400 medley relay (4:58.35) and second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:57.72).
NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS
Union returns to the pool on Thursday, Feb. 13 as they compete in the AAC Championship at the Kingsport Aquatic Center in Kingsport, Tenn. The first race is set for 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.