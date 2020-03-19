North Laurel High School is on the hunt for a new head coach for the girls soccer program after Rod Messer made the decision to step down as head coach.
Messer served as head coach for the North Laurel Middle School team for three years before serving as assistant of the high school team for four years. He then spent the last two years serving as the head coach of the high school team.
During his time as head coach, Messer led the Lady Jaguars to back-to-back district titles while also claiming back-to-back region championships. North Laurel also made back-to-back appearances in the state tournament while making an appearance in the Elite 8, finishing with a 30-10-3 record.
“To start, I would like to give appreciation and thanks to Coach Messer for the last nine years of dedication to North Laurel women’s soccer—three as the North Laurel Middle School head coach, four as an NLHS assistant, and the last two serving as head coach of the program,” said North Laurel Athletic Director Jimmy Durham. “With 30 wins, two district titles, two region championships, and a KHSAA Elite 8 trip—the past two seasons have been amazing and the future success of the program should maintain the same level of competitiveness with the returning players on the roster. Coach Messer was able to win at all levels, with great talent and preparation—we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”
Messer said that when he took over as head coach of the program, his biggest goals were to help lead the team to district and the region titles, which he was able to do both years.
“I felt like that was something we could achieve and those were our two main goals,” he said. “We were success with both of those and made it one step beyond that one of those two years.”
On top of leading the Lady Jaguars to back-to-back district and region titles, Messer said he also had the privilege of coaching some of the region’s most talented players, including coaching his daughter Lily Messer.
“It was special,” Messer said of coaching his daughter. “It wasn’t that I had necessarily set out to do when I became an assistant. I had coached soccer years ago at the youth level and then I had been involved with a traveling team that several of these girls played on, so I was very familiar with this group. It was something that I really enjoyed.
“I got to coach some really good players, we had a lot of talent. As I have said more than once, I think Jenna Rockwell was probably the one of the best players that I got to coach. She’s playing at University of the Cumberlands now and is doing very well. And I got to coach some other really talented players.”
Messer will cherish the years he spent being a part of the North Laurel girls soccer program and believes that the future for the Lady Jaguars is looking bright with several talented players expected to return next season.
