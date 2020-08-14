Mid-South Conference postpones fall conference schedules to spring 2021

WILLIAMSBURG -- Two weeks after the NAIA announced that they were moving the Fall sports championships to the spring, the Mid-South Conference announced Monday that they have postponed their conference schedules and championships for football, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, and volleyball to the spring semester.
"We look forward to seeing our student-athletes return to campus in the coming weeks," said Athletic Director Chris Kraftick. "UC has implemented numerous protocols to ensure so that our teams can return to practice and competition this fall."
The Mid-South Conference Archery 3D Championships, its MSC Fall Golf Tournament, and Fall Tennis event are still scheduled to take place in October. All other fall competition, including non-conference games, will be left to institution discretion.
The MSC also announced that conference games for men's and women's basketball and dual matches for men's and women's wrestling will begin in January.
The NAIA is scheduled to release the new championship dates later this month and the MSC will announce their conference regular season and tournament dates following that announcement.
Be sure to follow the Patriots at www.cumberlandspatriots.com or on social media to hear the latest schedules or information about all UC teams.
For the latest and most up-to-date information on University of the Cumberlands Athletics, please visit www.cumberlandspatriots.com. Follow us on Twitter - @UC_Patriots, Instagram - @UCPatriots, YouTube - CumberlandsPatriots, Snapchat - UC_Patriots, and Facebook by searching University of the Cumberlands Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.