1. Williamsburg (4-0 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
It’s been a few years since the Yellow Jackets have been on top of the Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Rankings, but guess what? They’re back.
The big question is how long can they remain the region’s top team?
A win over Somerset Friday would almost lock Williamsburg into the region’s top spot the remainder of the season as long as the Yellow Jackets wouldn’t lose a couple of games they were supposed to win.
Jerry Herron’s squad is hitting on all cylinders and is led by an offensive attack that has been hard to handle so far this season.
Williamsburg is averaging 47 points per game and is led by senior quarterback Dalton Ponder.
Ponder has passed for 1,182 yards and 13 touchdowns while leading the team with 252 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Ponder has a ton of weapons to go to with Caleb Rose leading the way. Rose has 13 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns while Gavon Thomas has 13 receptions for 340 yards and four touchdowns. Jayden Rainwater has caught eight balls for 234 yards and four touchdowns while Devonte Powell has 10 catches for 152 yards and two scores. Anthony Snell has rushed for 213 yards and three scores while catching eight balls for 104 yards.
The Yellow Jackets are also getting things done defensively with five players recording at least 10 ankles so far this season.
Chris Howard leads the way with 27 tackles and two sacks while Jason Bray has 17 tackles and two sacks. Jeff Tye leads the Yellow Jackets with three sacks.
2. Bell County (3-0, 2-0)
The Bobcats are coming off a bye week which allowed them to have extra time to prepare for Friday’s road game against Whitley County.
Bell County has lots of momentum heading into the game after coming off a big win over South Laurel two weeks ago.
The Bobcats had one heck of a game against South Laurel by scoring 80 points while totaling 434 rushing yards and 619 yards of total offense.
Running back Brandon Baker turned in a solid effort, carrying the ball 10 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns while London Stephens completed 6-of-9 pass attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns along with 76 rushing yards and one score.
Receiver Jason Jones hauled in six receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns during the win.
With that said, the Bobcats’ defensive effort is a concern, especially when you surrender 40 points and 340 total yards.
3. Harlan County (4-0, 2-0)
The Black Bears are rolling after spotting Knox Central a 21-0 lead before rallying to pick up the 28-21 win.
Harlan County was outgained in total yardage 514-311 but still managed to score 28 unanswered points behind the play of Ben Landis.
Landis rushed for 170 of his team-leading 235 yards on the ground while Josh Turner came up big on defense with 13 tackles. Turner now has 33 tackles.
Harlan County will try to remain unbeaten Friday with a road game against the Cardinals. It’s not going to be easy, but if the Black Beats can come away with a win, they might move up in the rankings.
4. Corbin (2-2, 1-0)
The Redhounds are struggling after suffering a 23-22 setback to Pulaski County last week.
The one-point loss marked the first time Corbin dropped consecutive games since 2015.
Justin Haddix’s squad trailed the Maroons at halftime, marking the fourth straight game that has happened.
I’ve been trying to pinpoint just exactly where the Redhounds’ struggles are, and go no further than a tough schedule combined with losing some key players off last year’s team.
Corbin’s offense averaged 36.1 points per game last season compared to 25 points per game this season while the defense allowed only 11.7 points per game last season compared 22 points per game this season.
But let’s break it down a bit further.
The Redhounds averaged 391 yards per game on offense and gave up only 183 yards per game in 2018 while so far this season, Corbin is averaging 315 yards per game on offense and allowing 314 yards per game on defense.
That’s a big difference in yardage on both sides of the ball, but with that said, district play hasn’t even started yet. The Redhounds have plenty of time to get things turned around and I’m sure coach Haddix and his coaching staff will do just that.
Corbin is off this week before facing off against Class 5A power Bowling Green at Campbell Field on Friday, Sept. 27.
Cameron Combs has passed for 523 yards and five touchdowns for Corbin while Nick Yeager leads the team in rushing with 306 yards and five touchdowns.
Jake Steely continues to shine at the wideout position with 21 catches, 280 receiving yards, and four touchdowns while Dawson Fore leads the Redhounds with 33 tackles on defense.
5. Knox Central (1-3, 0-2)
The Panthers let one slip away last week against Harlan County after totaling more than 500 yards of total offense.
Knox Central led 21-0 before seeing the Black Bears rally to score 28 unanswered points to come away with the win.
Now coach Fred Hoskins has the task of regrouping his team and get them ready for Friday’s road test against Bourbon County.
The Panthers could very well be the best 1-3 team in the state. They’ve played a top-notch schedule, but injuries to key players have hampered Knox Central early on.
Panther players have put up solid numbers this season with Brady Worley passing for 610 yards and two touchdowns while Ethan Mills leads the team with 564 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Jacob Barnard has 18 catches for 235 yards while Trace Floyd and Michael Bays each have 57 tackles apiece on defense.
6. Whitley County (2-1, 0-1)
The Colonels were off this past week and now have a big game in front of them with a home game against Bell County.
A win over the Bobcats would move Whitley County up in the rankings.
Jep Irwin’s squad has been playing well, winning two in a row while scoring 33 points in each of its last two games.
Quarterback Seth Mills turned in a solid effort two weeks ago against Perry Central, completing 17-of-21 pass attempts for 144 yards and one touchdown while Woody Lawson led the way with 68 rushing yards.
7. South Laurel (2-2, 0-1)
The Cardinal offensive attack is red hot.
South Laurel has now scored 84 points the past two games while putting together consecutive games of 40 and 44 points.
It all starts up front with a solid offensive line while tailback Jordan Ramey continues to dominate carrying the ball.
Ramey now has 746 rushing yards and four touchdowns while Traeton Napier has 17 catches for 218 yards and one score. Daterian Brigance leads the receiving corp with 20 catches and he also has 130 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Jacob Turner and Evan Brown each have 34 tackles apiece on defense while Turner leads the team with six sacks.
8. North Laurel (2-2, 0-0)
The Jaguars picked up a huge win over Lincoln County this past week.
North Laurel trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half before rallying to a 25-24 overtime win.
Keep an eye on this Jaguar team.
If North Laurel can get past Perry Central on the road Friday, they might get the momentum they need to make some noise in district play.
Quarterback Dalton Sizemore has thrown for 325 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 298 yards and seven touchdowns for the score.
Jacob Bowman has 320 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Grant Woods is rushed for 160 yards and one touchdown. Konnor Robinson has also rushed for more than 167 yards and two scores.
Eli Sizemore leads the Jaguars with eight catches 122 yards and one touchdown while Brody Brinks has six catches for 97 yards and a score.
9. Clay County (2-1, 1-0)
The Tigers dominated during last week’s 51-13 win over Lynn Camp.
Clay County ran for 374 yards while totaling more than 400 yards of total offense.
Chandler Hubbard continues to put on a show running the ball. He finished with 208 rushing yards against the Wildcats and now has 758 yards on the ground along with four touchdowns.
The Tigers are on the road Friday with a winnable game against Leslie County.
10. (tie) Middlesboro (3-1, 2-1)
The Yellow Jackets wastes little time putting away Harlan last week during the Yellow Jackets’ 42-6 win.
Jabari Kyle finished with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns while catching three passes for yards and a score.
Kyle now has 631 yards on the ground while reaching pay dirt 12 times. He leads Middlesboro with 12 receptions, 241 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns.
He will need to have another big game Friday with the Yellow Jackets going up against unbeaten Pineville.
10. (tie) Pineville (4-0, 0-0)
The Mountain Lions continue to roll after seeing the two-headed rushing monster of Colby Frazier and Devon Morris dominate during last week’s 49-8 win over East Ridge.
Frazier ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns while Morris finished with 108 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Frazier leads Pineville with 614 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while Morris has 438 yards on the ground and five scores.
