Three players scored in double figures during Cold Hill’s 40-11 rout of Sublimity in semifinal action of Saturday’s Laurel County Girls Elementary Tournament.
Chloe Mastin (12 points), Sydney Blanton (10 points), and Maci Messer (10 points) combined to score 32 of the Cubs’ 41 points in the win.
Cold Hill built a 24-10 lead in the first half before displaying a stingy defense while allowing only one point the remainder of the game.
“We had a game plan, and they’re a good team,” Cold Hill coach Darrin Hacker said. “We knew what they could do. I know a lot of the girls, and we were able to get the win. They’re well-coached and they played well. My hat’s off to them.
“Defense wins games,” he added. “That’s what I always tell my girls. Some times the offense isn’t there, but you know as well as I do, that defense wins games.”
The win moved the Cubs into a championship game matchup against top-seeded Bush on Tuesday.
“Bush is a great team,” Hacker said. “They wore us out earlier this week. We’ve thought about that for a long time. We’ve got our matchup. They’re a great team and well-coached, and we are happy to be there.”
Cold Hill was able to build a 10-4 lead in the first quarter as Mastin and Blanton each scored four points apiece.
The Cubs’ lead grew to 24–10 at halftime after seeing Mastin add eight points in the second quarter while Maci Messer chipped in four points.
Both Blanton and Messer each scored four points apiece in the third quarter as Cold Hill outscored Sublimity, 10-1, to take a commanding 34-11 advantage into the final quarter of play.
The Cubs outscored the Eagles, 6-0, in the fourth quarter as Ivy Lewis, Maci Bradi and Samantha Grey each added two points apiece.
Ski Humfleet and Shelby Ayers led Sublimity in scoring with four points apiece.
Laurel County Girls Elementary Tournament
At North Laurel High School
Semifinals
Cold Hill 40, Sublimity 11
Cold Hill 10 14 10 6 40
Sublimity 4 6 1 0 11
Cold Hill (40) — Callie Jones 2, Chloe Mastin 12, Sydney Blanton 10, Maci Messer 10, Ivy Lewis 2, Maci Bradi 2, Samantha Grey 2.
Sublimity (11) — Ski Humfleet 4, Kenadi Carson 1, Kenzie Williams 2, Shelby Ayers 4.
